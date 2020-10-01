 Skip to main content
Bristol Back the Blue Rally planned for mid-October
Bristol Back the Blue Rally planned for mid-October

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. - A rally to support police officers is planned for the afternoon of Oct. 10 under the landmark Bristol sign. 

The Back the Blue Rally, sponsored by the Bristol Virginia Republican Committee and Southwest Virginia Young Republicans, will start at 3:30 p.m. under the landmark Bristol sign, according to a flyer. Those planning to go are asked to bring signs and flags to show their support of police officers. 

Masks and social distancing will be mandatory during the event, the flyer states.

