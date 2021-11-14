Bristol area saw 31% increase in murder cases in 2020

The year-over-year increase in the U.S. murder rate in 2020 was the highest since at least 1905 — and possibly ever, according to provisional data from the CDC. There were 7.8 homicides for every 100,000 people in the United States in 2020, up from six homicides per 100,000 people the year before, according to the Pew Research Center. The rise in the nation’s murder rate last year far exceeded the 20% increase measured in 2001, which was driven by the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11.

It is not yet clear why murders rose so dramatically in 2020 nationally or locally.

Experts have pointed to a variety of potential causes, including the economic and societal changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and the tensions that surfaced after the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota last year. But the exact reasons remain unclear.

Locally, officials like Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, point to the drug epidemic that has plagued the region. Methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, opioids and other drugs have affected the region.

Other forms of violent crime also went up nationally and locally, data shows.