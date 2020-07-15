Voters in the city of Bristol, Virginia are closer to deciding whether to allow the opening of a casino at the vacant Bristol Mall after City Council approved the referendum Tuesday.
The board unanimously approved a resolution seeking a referendum, which would be held Nov. 3 during the general election. The vote follows approval from the General Assembly and the Virginia Lottery Board. The state General Assembly previously approved the operation of five casinos across Virginia, including one in Bristol, dependent on local approval.
The city’s attorney will now file a petition in Bristol Virginia Circuit Court to permit the referendum, according to the resolution.
Council members spoke briefly on the resolution, voicing their support for the public vote. Members signed a resolution naming HR Bristol LLC and related entities as the preferred casino operator on May 29.
The question on the ballot would state: “Shall casino gaming be permitted at a casino gaming establishment in the City of Bristol, Virginia at 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol, Virginia 24201 (former Bristol Mall) as may be approved by the Virginia Lottery Board?”
On another subject, council members approved the implementation of a new furlough policy, although one councilman, Kevin Mumpower, voted against it.
Before Tuesday’s vote, the city did not have a furlough policy, and City Manager Randy Eads said such a policy would have been useful this past spring during the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic downturn.
“During the course of the spring, certain positions in the city were not utilized,” Eads said.
A policy has been drafted, based on one in Lynchburg, Virginia. The policy would allow the city to furlough employees, meaning they would be absent from work without pay.
“I’m all for the furlough process. It needs to be in place,” Councilman Kevin Wingard said.
Wingard added that furloughs and day-to-day operations need to fall on city leadership.
“Council has a role to play,” he said. “We need to listen to staff. This furlough should have been in place a long time ago.”
Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum said that he believes it’s good to have a furlough policy, but he hopes it is never used.
“We do need a furlough policy,” said Mumpower, who voted against the policy. “We should have had one a number of years ago.”
He added that such a policy must be done properly, and he has issues with some of the language in the proposed policy. He added that it should be further reviewed.
Council members also voted 3-2 to allow the GIS coordinator to change addresses in the city to comply with NextGen911. The coordinator, Kelly Miller, said the change would affect about 7,000 addresses, especially those involving duplicate street names and confusing numbers.
NexGen911 refers to the nationwide initiative to update the 911 service infrastructure to improve public emergency communications services. Miller noted that a large number of calls received by Bristol 911 come from cellphones.
Mumpower and Wingard voted against the resolution to change addresses. Wingard suggested that addresses be changed over a longer period of time.
