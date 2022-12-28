Breaks park to receive $80K for Visitor Center

An $80,000 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) to be used for improvements at the Breaks Interstate Park was closed recently.

The grant will be used to develop infrastructure and improvements at the park, specifically to replace the roof and gutters at the park’s Visitor Center. The project will consist of replacing existing shingles with metal panels, replacing any wood that is rotten and installing new gutters on the building.

“VCEDA is pleased to be able to continue to support Breaks Interstate Park projects as the park is an important economic driver for the area,” VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher said. “The park’s Visitor Center is a critical facility for the park as it is used not only as an information station, but also as its museum and as a retail space selling outdoor gear.”

According to the park’s application, the Visitor Center roof was last replaced more than 30 years ago and is beginning to leak due to normal deterioration of the shingles. The current project, the application noted, will ensure the facility continues to serve the needs of its guests.

“We are grateful for the ongoing partnership between the Breaks Park and VCEDA,” Breaks Park Superintendent Austin Bradley said. “This grant will fund much needed improvements to the park's Visitor Center, ensuring its structural integrity for many seasons to come. The Visitor Center is one of our most popular facilities and is critical to our efforts in educating our guests about the park's history, natural resources and recreational offerings.”