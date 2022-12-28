 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaks park to receive $80K for Visitor Center

  • 0
Breaks Park Improvements - $80,000.jpg

Breaks Interstate Park Superintendent Austin Bradley accepts a ceremonial check for $80,000 from VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. The funds will be used for improvements at the park.

 Photo Contributed

An $80,000 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) to be used for improvements at the Breaks Interstate Park was closed recently.

The grant will be used to develop infrastructure and improvements at the park, specifically to replace the roof and gutters at the park’s Visitor Center. The project will consist of replacing existing shingles with metal panels, replacing any wood that is rotten and installing new gutters on the building.

“VCEDA is pleased to be able to continue to support Breaks Interstate Park projects as the park is an important economic driver for the area,” VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher said. “The park’s Visitor Center is a critical facility for the park as it is used not only as an information station, but also as its museum and as a retail space selling outdoor gear.”

People are also reading…

According to the park’s application, the Visitor Center roof was last replaced more than 30 years ago and is beginning to leak due to normal deterioration of the shingles. The current project, the application noted, will ensure the facility continues to serve the needs of its guests.

“We are grateful for the ongoing partnership between the Breaks Park and VCEDA,” Breaks Park Superintendent Austin Bradley said. “This grant will fund much needed improvements to the park's Visitor Center, ensuring its structural integrity for many seasons to come. The Visitor Center is one of our most popular facilities and is critical to our efforts in educating our guests about the park's history, natural resources and recreational offerings.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

China and Russia perform joint military operation drills in the East China Sea

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts