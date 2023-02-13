BRISTOL, Va. — Boutique 33, housed inside the old Bristol post office that is now the home of Old Post 33 Venue, opened its doors in November.

Honey Rodgers, who is the owner of Boutique 33 and Old Post 33 on Piedmont Avenue, has enjoyed putting together the boutique, which is still in its early stages and caters to the needs of brides, grooms, and bridesmaids.

“It’s been a lot of transitioning, seeing what works and what doesn’t work,” Rodgers said. “We have things that cater to brides and grooms, so we’re trying to stay within that realm.”

Rodgers emphasized that everything for sale in Boutique 33 is made by local vendors and she hopes to bring more vendors, particularly veterans, as they continue to grow.

“I try to stay as local as possible,” Rodgers said. “I’m a disabled veteran, so I kind of would love to see more of that come through here.”

Currently, there are five vendors on display at Boutique 33, who make everything from custom wine glasses, hats, perfumes, candles, and make-up. Rogers is excited to enter the Bristol boutique world and wants to bring something unique to the table.

“A lot of boutiques out here are fantastic,” Rodgers said. “I think we’ve tried to do something a little bit different and try to bring in, like, a lot of the things are handmade.”

The biggest challenge that Rodgers continues to encounter while running both Old Post 33 and Boutique 33 is that there are still people who enter the building believing it is either still empty or looking for the post office.

We get people every day they’re like, ‘I had no idea that this building was actually being used for anything’,” Rodgers said. “We still get people trying to come in and think it’s still a post office. A lot of people come in here looking for the courthouse.”