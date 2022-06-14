Both Bristols reach agreement on landfill injunction

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia have reached an agreement designed to resolve emission and odor issues and ultimately close the latter’s embattled solid waste landfill.

Attorneys for Bristol, Tennessee filed a 56-page stipulation document in U.S. District Court in Abingdon on Tuesday morning stating that Bristol, Virginia agreed to the court granting “preliminary injunctive relief” to Bristol, Tennessee, as sought in a May 26 filing.

Bristol, Tennessee accepts the terms spelled out in a proposed settlement that came from Bristol, Virginia, including a $250,000 payment to offset the Tennessee side’s expenses for legal counsel and expert consultants.

The difference is this latest proposed settlement spells out specific timelines for certain actions to occur, and there is no language regarding the availability of funds.

“Today, a significant victory has been won for the people of Bristol. Bristol, Tennessee has obtained an agreement from Bristol, Virginia to close the landfill and to immediately take actions to address the ongoing impacts on our community,” according to a written statement from Bristol, Tennessee.

Bristol Virginia City Manager/City Attorney Randy Eads also released a statement, noting the city received a letter from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality advising they implement all of the recommendations made by its expert panel in its April report.

“This is timely because the city of Bristol, Virginia, received a counter proposal from the city of Bristol, Tennessee, related to the landfill lawsuit settlement offered by Bristol, Virginia, on May 27. Following several rounds of proposals and negotiations, Bristol, Tennessee, agreed to accept the terms of Bristol, Virginia’s first proposal with some minor changes,” Eads said.

During the negotiations, Bristol, Tennessee advanced specific time frames, suggested by its engineering consultants, ranging from 90 days to 365 days to complete certain tasks, according to its statement.

“Implementing VDEQ’s recommendations in the report will satisfy Bristol, Tennessee’s chief concerns laid out in their suit and proposals. Because of this, and in hopes of avoiding additional, unnecessary litigation, Bristol, Virginia, agrees to Bristol, Tennessee’s proposal. As part of this agreement, Bristol, Virginia, has offered Bristol, Tennessee, $250,000 in the good faith that additional legal expenses can be avoided, and that both Bristols can work together to solve the issues at the landfill that have impacted so many Bristolians over the past 18 months. We remain hopeful that our sister city will join us to address this matter in a collaborative fashion,” Eads said in the statement.

In its initial complaint, Bristol, Tennessee alleged the city of Bristol, Virginia had violated the federal Clean Air Act and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and failed to take the proper steps to resolve emission and odor issues with its landfill.

It also filed a request for a preliminary injunction, asking the court to direct Bristol, Virginia to immediately take specific steps to address problems with the landfill.

Under terms of the stipulation, Bristol, Virginia agrees to abide by an expert panel report filed in April, take steps to address issues with the landfill as recommended by that panel and work toward closing the landfill, which has sparked widespread public concern for the past 18 months.

The action is pending approval by a judge, but the lawsuit will remain in place, according to the statement.

“We are optimistic that the judge will enter the order. Once entered by the judge, this order will provide a clear set of actions and enforceable timeline, starting from the date of entry of the order, for addressing issues at the landfill. While this order resolves Bristol, Tennessee’s motion for preliminary injunction, the lawsuit against Bristol, Virginia remains open, giving Bristol, Tennessee the ability to seek further enforcement action and damages if necessary. Bristol, Tennessee will closely monitor Bristol, Virginia’s compliance with this order,” according to the Bristol, Tennessee statement.

The proposed order requires Bristol, Virginia to take six specific steps in regards to the landfill.

1. Install a sidewall odor mitigation system around the perimeter of the landfill in accordance with the expert panel report within 365 days of entry of this order.

2. Install a dedicated system of thermocouples in the waste mass to monitor landfill temperatures in accordance with the expert report within 90 days of entry of this order and conduct monitoring until the landfill is permanently closed.

3. Cease the acceptance of all waste at the landfill within 90 days of entry of this order.

4. Install cover sufficient to meet the intermediate cover requirements of the Virginia Solid Waste Management regulations within 90 days of entry of the order.

5. Submit a report to Bristol, Tennessee setting forth how Bristol, Virginia will accomplish implementation of all other recommendations of the expert report within 60 days of entry of the order. That includes a timeline for the permanent closure of the landfill.

6. Allow Bristol, Tennessee and its agents access to the landfill to confirm compliance with the above actions, upon reasonable notice and during regular business hours.

Negotiations have been ongoing between the two sides since May.

Last Wednesday, Bristol Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum announced the city had begun notifying its solid waste customers the city would stop accepting waste at some undetermined time.

Also last week, Bristol, Virginia entered into a consent order with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to take steps to resolve landfill issues. In a June 8 letter to city leaders, Southwest Virginia DEQ Director Jeffrey Hurst outlined his agency’s discussions with city staff and consultants SCS Engineers. In it, Bristol, Virginia agreed to take actions 1-4 listed above within the associated timelines, as proposed in Bristol, Tennessee’s complaint.

Bristol, Virginia is to provide a plan of action to DEQ by July 6. The department anticipates having a “fully executed enforcement action by August.”

