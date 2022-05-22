Border Bash to return to downtown Bristol this summer

Border Bash returns this summer to downtown Bristol with a string of concerts at the Tennessee-Virginia border on State Street.

Music begins each Friday at 6:30 p.m. Hosted by Believe in Bristol, Border Bash combines a concert with crafts and cuisine.

“We are extra excited about this year’s lineup, which includes some local and regional acts taking the stage,” Maggie Elliott, the executive director of Believe in Bristol, said. “It is an opportunity to bring great music to our downtown and bring the community together during the summer months.”