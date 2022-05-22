 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boone Dam recreational area set to reopen after dam repairs

  • Updated
Boone Dam

The Boone Dam Public Recreation Area will reopen this week in time for Memorial Day weekend as the Boone Dam Remediation Project draws to a close.

 Contributed photo

The repairs to Boone Dam are complete after years of studies and reconstruction. Now, it’s time to celebrate.

The Boone Dam Public Recreation Area will reopen this week in time for Memorial Day weekend as the seven-year Boone Dam Remediation Project draws to a close.

Jeff Lyash, president and chief executive officer with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), is attending a reopening ceremony for the public Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. at 320 Boone Dam Road in Kingsport, Tennessee.

The Boone Dam recreational area will be open to the public beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Project and its community partners will host informational booths Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Nearly a decade ago, after routine dam safety inspections discovered possible seepage at the earthen embankment of Boone Dam, TVA committed to fully remediate the issue. Using state-of-the-art engineering and construction practices, and more than 2 million safe work hours, the project was completed safely, on time and under budget.

The project won the United States Society on Dams’ “Excellence in a Constructed Project” in 2022 and was recognized as the Outstanding Engineering and Geologic Project by Association of Engineering Geologists in 2019.

