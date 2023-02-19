BRISTOL, Va. — After years of dreaming, Megan Muncy-Collins has finally embarked on her passion project, Boho Collective, through which she is on a mission to introduce sustainable fashion to State Street.

"I have had this dream of having this type of store since I started my boutique in 2017. But I've always constrained myself and tailored more to the masses, and then I finally was like, 'You know what? I'm gonna do what my passion is set to, and hopefully, there are more people like me that jump on board," Muncy-Collins said. "I want it to be a whole lifestyle store."

The Boho Collective, which opened its doors on Feb. 10, is focused on providing locally-made products that promote mental health awareness and sustainability. Muncy-Collins is aware that the Boho style of fashion that she is bringing to State Street can be expensive. However, she explained that one of her long-term goals is to work with local artisans and keep prices reasonable.

"I've always loved fashion and clothing and like this style of clothing is kinda hard to find, or if you do find it Free People and brands like that is like $100 plus for an outfit. So, I've tried to incorporate that boho-type style, but keep all the items you know and the $20 and $30 range," Muncy-Collins said.

Muncy-Collins believed that her clientele would be similar to the ones in her other business. She is the CEO of The Local Merchants. However, she has been surprised by the diversity of people who have shown an interest and bought items at Boho Collective.

"So in my other stores, it usually stays in the same type range. You know what I mean? And you would have like a few people outside of it. Here. I mean, it's all the way for moms buying their teenagers stuff to ladies in their 80s loving it," Muncy-Collins said.

Long term, Muncy-Collins envisions expanding Boho Collective to include more sustainable living products such as plants, soaps, and furniture.

"We're going to start doing, like, build-your-own like succulent bar events and stuff like that," Muncy-Collins said. "I would like to add more of sustainable living or even do an extension to the store maybe next door. My end goal would like to be somewhere where you got your drawers, your soaps, this and that, and clothing as well."

The business is open seven days per week at 612 State St., in Bristol, Tenn.