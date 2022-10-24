Bobcat brothers 'Carter' and 'Cash' arrive at Bays Mountain Park

Two new bobcats have officially arrived safe and sound at Bays Mountain Park.

Their long, cross-country journey from Montana is over and both kittens are getting acclimated to their new home at the park.

The two bobcat brothers have been named, “Carter” and “Cash.”

Now that the bobcat brothers have arrived at the park, they will be placed in quarantine while park rangers work to get them accustomed to people and their new environment. An announcement will be made to the public once the two bobcats are settled into their new habitat and ready for visitors.

Before being placed with Bays Mountain Park, the bobcats were raised in captivity in Montana. They were born at an accredited zoological facility on May 3, 2022, and were two of a litter of four. Their two sisters will be serving as animal ambassadors at another facility.

“We are very excited to house two new bobcats at Bays Mountain,” Tyler Wicks, chief ranger, said. “It is an amazing opportunity to educate the public about this elusive and secretive cat that is native to our area. We hope they will live long and happy lives here like all of the bobcats we have housed previously.”