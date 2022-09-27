Board OKs music festival at Abingdon Vineyards

A local music festival that became a source of contention for some in the area won approval from the Washington County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to move ahead.

Between the Vines, a music festival at the Abingdon Vineyards, is scheduled to be held Oct. 14-16 in the remote Alvarado community in Washington County, Virginia.

On a motion by Supervisor Wayne Stevens, the board granted the special entertainment permit, despite some controversy surrounding the event.

Ten people, including three attorneys, spoke on the matter during public comment – with six speaking for the festival and four against.

“This thing should never have been turned into a court of law,” Supervisor Randy Pennington said. “All the bickering back and forth, we didn’t need to hear … We are not lawyers. We’re not judges.”

Max Hermann, the former owner of The Tavern in Abingdon, urged the board to give the festival “a chance” to help support tourism.

Yet Kevin Sutherland, a winery neighbor and former winery employee, noted the festival was “too big” for the 7.1-acre property bordering the South Fork of the Holston River at the headwaters of South Holston Lake.

Loren Gardner, winery owner and operator, has removed trees along the riverfront to improve access to the property but has been cited by Washington County officials for potentially causing erosion problems.

County officials issued a stop-work order on Aug. 25 on the property. This potential violation is what stopped the Board of Supervisors from allowing the festival to go forward at its last meeting.

A county official inspected the area this week and reported no corrective measures have been performed to stabilize the land from potential erosion, County Attorney Lucy Phillips said.

On Tuesday, Gardner thanked supporters of the winery and the festival but said this was far from being “Woodstock at the winery,” as some have suggested.

Gardner said the festival was limited to 500 people – as opposed to the approximately 500,000 people who attended the Woodstock festival at New York in 1969.

Overflow parking has been established for the festival, Gardner said.

In turn, an online petition supporting the festival has collected more than 1,000 signatures.

Bob Carlson, who developed the winery about 24 years ago, still owns the property and, like Sutherland, said the festival was too large for the property.

Yet Gardner said Carlson wanted to host music events at the winery property “should I fail.”