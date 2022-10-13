Board moves forward with Stone Castle plans

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee School Board is getting closer to finalizing plans for a multi-million dollar project at the Stone Castle.

Accelerated by an Office of Civil Rights complaint over a lack of handicap accessibility, parking and seating at the Tennessee High School stadium, the project to remedy the complaint will also revamp the visitors seating area.

During Thursday’s school board work session, members of the board agreed to be in favor of moving forward with an option to renovate the visitors side seating area while addressing the OCR complaint in the process. Board members spoke favorably of selectively demolishing and reconstructing portions of the visitors seating area with concrete while also resurfacing and repairing some of the existing concrete bleachers that are in need of work.

After the work session, Dr. Annette Tudor, director of schools, said it was positive to see the board take a clear direction on the issue.

“I’m pleased that that’s the direction we are going in,” Tudor said. “It’s going to look like the Stone Castle ... I think it’s the right direction to be taking in terms of the facility and maintaining the integrity, yet meeting the needs of our ADA compliance and making sure that we have seating and access for all of our fans.”

According to Ed DePew, supervisor of facilities and maintenance for Bristol Tennessee City Schools, the project is estimated to cost around $2.6 million, which is a million dollars more than what was anticipated. DePew said the design phase will continue in the coming months with work expected to be put out to bid in April; however, construction won’t begin until after next football season.

Spring sports in 2024 will be affected by the project, DePew said, and potentially part of the 2024 football season.