BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Schools should be able to cover a multi-million dollar project at the Stone Castle this year, according to discussions held Thursday in a Board of Education work session.

The project stemming from an Office of Civil Rights complaint is intended to increase handicap accessibility, parking and seating at the historic Tennessee High School stadium.

Prior board discussions indicated the school system may need financial assistance from the city in covering the potentially $3 million project to bring the aged stadium up to ADA compliance while also fixing a failing visitors side bleacher system.

Following Thursday’s budget committee meeting, board Secretary Derek Linkous said that the school system “should be fine” funding the Stone Castle project on its own; however, Linkous said that a sit-down with city council later this year may be warranted, depending on the district’s needs.

Director of Schools Annette Tudor said Thursday that district administration believes they are in a good financial position, particularly for the upcoming fiscal year. A welcomed increase in sales tax revenues helps; however, there are unknown variables that could impact funding estimates.

Board Vice Chair Jim Butcher said that if the school system can fund the project itself, then it should.

Newly elected board member Debbie Darnell agreed, calling it “commendable” of the district to fund the project on its own, despite the potential of needing assistance in the future.

Curt Rutherford, chief facilities maintenance officer, said the design development phase of the project continues with more concrete cost estimates expected in the coming months, which will aid the budgeting process.

Rutherford said last month the project could run the district in the ballpark of $3 million, more than was previously anticipated.