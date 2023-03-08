BRISTOL, Va. — The city School Board held its first discussion Tuesday about naming the city’s new intermediate elementary school and spent some time considering external color trim choices.

Superintendent Keith Perrigan said the division has formed a series of committees dealing with every aspect of shifting operations from its four current elementary schools into consolidating all second- through fifth-grade students into the new building when it opens in 2024.

“We don’t have a name for the new school. We just keep calling it the new school or the intermediate school. We’ve come to the point we need to start getting some serious input and this board make a decision what you want the name of the school to be,” Perrigan told the board during its meeting.

“I’m happy to make a recommendation,” he said. “We have policies about naming. I would encourage the board let me get the process started and make decisions. Do we rename Van Pelt in the process? Do we just name the new school only? What would that process look like?”

In response to a question, Perrigan said they want to solicit naming ideas from school staff, board members and possibly conduct an online survey to garner public input.

“Can we name it Virginia Intermediate School?,” board member Frank Goodpasture III asked.

“This board can name it anything they want,” Perrigan replied. “Obviously, if the board wants me to make a recommendation I am happy to do that. Yes, Bristol Virginia Intermediate School is actually one of the suggestions I would make to the board.

“If you remember, when we were talking about consolidating, one of comments that came up over and over was, ‘If Van Pelt remains the only school that’s named would you change the name of that school or would it stay the same?’ That could be a consideration too,” he said. “We have earmarked Van Pelt Drive or Van Pelt Circle for the [new] road coming in so that would remain a very prominent name in our city.”

Perrigan suggested asking about renaming Van Pelt as part of the survey.

Following that discussion, board members spent a few minutes looking at samples of exterior bricks for the new building’s exterior and colors and finishes for many inside surfaces.

They were also asked their preferences about exterior trim, including awnings, window frame and roof colors. Board members looked at five options: green, blue, dark red, sienna and black. Green, blue and black were ruled out. Board members are waiting for final renderings from the architect before making their final selection.