BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway revealed two new food options Wednesday that will be available to race fans this weekend.

The Levy Restaurants culinary team at BMS has partnered with Practice Day sponsor Bush’s Beans to create a Bush’s Beans BBQ Casserole. Made up of Bush’s Original Baked Beans and layered with BBQ, buttermilk biscuits and BBQ sauce, the hearty dish will be offered at two BMS concessions stands all weekend.

For Sunday only, fans will have the option of trying the special Easter Sunday Bake, a pan dish consisting of loaded mac and cheese with ham, turkey, broccoli and sautéed cabbage topped with toasted bread crumbs.

When asked about the importance of incorporating an Easter-themed dish into Sunday’s food options for the Food City Dirt Race, Jeremiah Clement, head chef at BMS, said he hopes that it makes race fans feel a bit more at home on the holiday.

“It was very important to help the average race fan who comes out on this Easter Sunday to maybe give them kind of a home-cooked meal that could make them feel like they're at home, even though they’re at the race track,” Clement said.

The Bush’s Beans Practice Day at BMS is Friday. Grandstand admission is free; however, fans are asked to donate a can of Bush’s Beans or other canned food items as part of a food drive benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank and Feeding America.

The NASCAR Cup Series practice sessions Friday are set for 6:35 p.m. and 8:32 p.m. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will practice at 5:35 p.m. and 8:02 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.