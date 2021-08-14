 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BMS prepares for night race, clearing dirt track
0 comments

BMS prepares for night race, clearing dirt track

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Following a series of landmark dirt races at Bristol Motor Speedway earlier this year, track officials have cleared the clay and are getting ready for the annual night race to hit the concrete in September.

In March, the track hosted the Food City Dirt Race, the first time a NASCAR Cup Series race was held on a dirt surface in more than 50 years, BMS said in a news release this week. The speedway also hosted the Bristol Dirt Nationals in early March and the World of Outlaws races in April.

After the checkered flag concluded the World of Outlaws event, BMS said it began the process of removing the estimated 23,000 cubic yards of red Tennessee clay that had been spread across the track’s surface.

Speedway Motorsports Senior Vice President of Operations and Development Steve Swift said the facility will be as shiny as new when the green flag drops for a Thursday night doubleheader featuring the ARCA Menards Series Bush’s Beans 200 and the Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics on Sept. 16 to kick off the night race. The Food City 300 Xfinity Series race will follow on Friday night and the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will conclude the weekend on Saturday.

Swift said moving the dirt out of the facility wasn’t the hard part. The real challenge, he said, has been power washing and cleaning the facility from all of the dirt and dust that flies around as a byproduct of the racing action constantly churning on the clay surface.

“Taking 2,386 truckloads of dirt out of the oval was actually the quickest part of the process,” Swift said in the release. “Once we were given the green light to start taking out the dirt and loading trucks and getting it out of there, that part of the job went fairly quick. Within two weeks, we had the mass dirt out of here minus the backstretch because we were using that dirt for the Dude Perfect event. However, we are still in the process of the actual cleaning side of things, which is really the harder part after you hold dirt events.”

Swift said there were multiple excavating machines moving the dirt around and pushing it down off the high banks to a flat loading zone, where it was then loaded into a rotating fleet of about seven dirt trucks making round trips to the drop and storage location.

Once the dirt was removed, it was hauled a short distance from inside the oval across the BMS campus to a flat lower lot near the Bristol Dragway entrance off state Route 394, Swift said.

When the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights ends in January, the dirt will return, and the team will start the process over to set up for the 2022 Food City Dirt Race, according to the statement. The team is now sourcing new surface dirt to mix in and keep the dust down for 2022.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Ballad officials deliver ‘dire news’ on COVID
Local News

Ballad officials deliver ‘dire news’ on COVID

Stone-faced Ballad Health officials said Wednesday they expect to treat more COVID-19 patients this month than during the peak of last winter’s surge. In January, Ballad’s one-day record was 361 inpatients with about 200 more treated at home, but those figures could easily be surpassed in the coming weeks, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the health system’s weekly media briefing.

+12
Watch Now: ‘This will be their legacy’: Inside West Ridge on the cusp of opening
Local News

Watch Now: ‘This will be their legacy’: Inside West Ridge on the cusp of opening

  • 10 min to read

West Ridge High School began in 2014 as a nameless possibility: an option on the table as Sullivan County school leaders began exploring how to address declining student enrollment at the county’s four aging high schools. On Monday, when West Ridge finally opens to students, they’ll step inside the nearly finished product: a $75 million, 305,000-square-foot space offering dozens of advanced placement, career and technical education and college credit courses, two gyms, an innovative study lounge and, everywhere, natural light pouring in through its hundreds of windows. It’s the county’s first high school in more than 40 years.

+6
Watch Now: The road to West Ridge: Officials discuss improvements to access road
Local News

Watch Now: The road to West Ridge: Officials discuss improvements to access road

West Ridge High opens to students Monday morning. While architects, construction workers and school administrators have spent the past few months pushing to finish the actual facility, Kerney and others from both the county Highway Department and Kingsport City’s Public Works Department have been pushing to finish improvements to Lynn Road, the school’s main access point.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts