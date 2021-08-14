BMS prepares for night race, clearing dirt track

Swift said moving the dirt out of the facility wasn’t the hard part. The real challenge, he said, has been power washing and cleaning the facility from all of the dirt and dust that flies around as a byproduct of the racing action constantly churning on the clay surface.

“Taking 2,386 truckloads of dirt out of the oval was actually the quickest part of the process,” Swift said in the release. “Once we were given the green light to start taking out the dirt and loading trucks and getting it out of there, that part of the job went fairly quick. Within two weeks, we had the mass dirt out of here minus the backstretch because we were using that dirt for the Dude Perfect event. However, we are still in the process of the actual cleaning side of things, which is really the harder part after you hold dirt events.”

Swift said there were multiple excavating machines moving the dirt around and pushing it down off the high banks to a flat loading zone, where it was then loaded into a rotating fleet of about seven dirt trucks making round trips to the drop and storage location.

Once the dirt was removed, it was hauled a short distance from inside the oval across the BMS campus to a flat lower lot near the Bristol Dragway entrance off state Route 394, Swift said.

When the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights ends in January, the dirt will return, and the team will start the process over to set up for the 2022 Food City Dirt Race, according to the statement. The team is now sourcing new surface dirt to mix in and keep the dust down for 2022.