BMS prepares for annual holiday events, but pandemic will bring some changes

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A handful of Bristol Motor Speedway employees were still hanging lights on trees around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, but after six weeks of setting up the more than 250 displays that will make up this year’s Speedway in Lights, there wasn’t much left to do.

The annual holiday light show kicks off one week from today.

“Our employees have been working all day yesterday, we’re continuing to work today to put in wind bulbs and roadway lighting and help with displays. I mean, our ops guys have been working diligently since our race in September to try to get Speedway in Lights up,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

Despite the logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, the Speedway in Lights 5K and the Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink, will all return, though there will be some changes.

The 5K will be held Sunday at 5:30 p.m., the ice rink opens Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. and Speedway in Lights will open to the public at 6 p.m. Nov. 13.

The Night of Smiles, when Speedway Children’s Charities doles out the money raised the previous year to a number of agencies, will be held Nov. 12. Byrd said it will be a smaller scale event than in previous years.