 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BMS prepares for annual holiday events, but pandemic will bring some changes
0 comments
featured

BMS prepares for annual holiday events, but pandemic will bring some changes

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A handful of Bristol Motor Speedway employees were still hanging lights on trees around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, but after six weeks of setting up the more than 250 displays that will make up this year’s Speedway in Lights, there wasn’t much left to do.

The annual holiday light show kicks off one week from today.

“Our employees have been working all day yesterday, we’re continuing to work today to put in wind bulbs and roadway lighting and help with displays. I mean, our ops guys have been working diligently since our race in September to try to get Speedway in Lights up,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

Despite the logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, the Speedway in Lights 5K and the Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink, will all return, though there will be some changes.

The 5K will be held Sunday at 5:30 p.m., the ice rink opens Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. and Speedway in Lights will open to the public at 6 p.m. Nov. 13.

The Night of Smiles, when Speedway Children’s Charities doles out the money raised the previous year to a number of agencies, will be held Nov. 12. Byrd said it will be a smaller scale event than in previous years.

Though Speedway in Lights will still have a Christmas Village at the center of the speedway, due to protocols implemented to avoid COVID-19 spread, carnival rides and visits with Santa will not be available this year and all village guests will be required to wear face masks.

The number of runners allowed at the BMS for the Speedway in Lights 5K is also limited to the first 500 registrants and registration will not be available on site on the day of the event. Byrd said most years it is common for 1,500 to show up, but runners who want to participate can still do so remotely. Additionally, all runners will get a commemorative T-shirt.

BHC 11052020 Speedway in Lights Prep 05

BMS employees hang a banner for the ice skating rink on Wednesday morning. The ice skating rink opens on Thursday Nov. 12 and the 24th annual Pinnacle Speedway In Lights, Powered by TVA, begins on Friday, Nov. 13.

Major changes at the ice rink include reduced capacity to ensure social distancing and guests will have to reserve and purchase tickets online prior to arriving. Masks will also be required.

All three events are major fundraisers for Speedway Children’s Charities. Despite the limitations due to the pandemic, Byrd said she is optimistic about fundraising and attendance.

“There’s no reason it should limit participation,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a really good year.”

lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2412 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Construction halted at site of Sept. 25 hotel collapse in Bristol
Local News

Construction halted at site of Sept. 25 hotel collapse in Bristol

Construction of the unfinished Tenneva Holiday Inn has been halted and an investigation into what caused its partial collapse a month ago will not occur until after the building is completely shored and deemed safe, an employee from Frizzell Construction told the Bristol Herald Courier Friday evening.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts