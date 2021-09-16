BMS Dirt Race to run Easter weekend at night

For the first time in track history, two night races will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway next season.
NASCAR officials announced Wednesday morning that the April 17 Cup race at BMS, which will again be run on dirt, has moved from its traditional afternoon start time to night.
Meanwhile, the Sept. 17 Night Race will again be included in the NASCAR playoffs.
“Magic just seems to happen at The Last Great Colosseum whenever we race beneath the stars and moonlight, so we are thrilled to announce that both of our NASCAR Cup Series races in 2022 will be showcased under the lights,” Jerry Caldwell, BMS executive vice president and general manager, said in a prepared statement.
“We can’t wait to put the dirt back down for the Food City Dirt Race on Easter weekend in April and welcome the championship excitement of the NASCAR Playoffs back to Thunder Valley in September for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.”
It’s only the second time in the modern era that NASCAR will conduct a race on Easter weekend and also the second time in the modern era that the NASCAR Cup Series will compete on a dirt surface.
The 2020 Food City Dirt Race at BMS, which was won by Joey Logano, was the first dirt race for the series since Richard Petty won on clay in September 1970 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds near Raleigh.
Even before that event was over, Caldwell announced over the public address system that dirt would return to Bristol.
The 2022 Food City Dirt Race will be televised on FOX in prime time.
In cooperation with Motor Racing Outreach (MRO), Bristol Motor Speedway will host a special Sunday service and provide plenty of other family-fun activities. Traditional FanZone and Midway activities will be featured as well.
“We are pleased to see the Food City Dirt Race moved back to mid-April on the schedule, and we are certainly thrilled that the race will air in prime time on FOX that night after many have finished with their Easter traditions,” Caldwell said.
“For those who join us at the track, in addition to the thrilling racing, we will also have plenty of fun activities lined up throughout the day for our guests to celebrate Easter Bristol-style and create plenty of wow moments and cherished memories.”
The Cup Series also will return to BMS in the fall for another elimination race in the Round of 16 of the NASCAR Playoffs, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
It will be the third consecutive season that Bristol will be the anchor of the Playoffs’ opening round, where the championship roster will be trimmed from 16 to 12 drivers.
“The NASCAR Playoffs really is a perfect fit for Bristol Motor Speedway with its tight configuration, steep banking, incredible speed and unlimited possibilities for mayhem and chaos,” Caldwell said. “We are proud to once again be the host of the elimination race for the Round of 16 during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, and we look forward to all of the drama and intrigue that awaits us on Saturday night, Sept. 17.”
