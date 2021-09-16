BMS Dirt Race to run Easter weekend at night

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even before that event was over, Caldwell announced over the public address system that dirt would return to Bristol.

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race will be televised on FOX in prime time.

In cooperation with Motor Racing Outreach (MRO), Bristol Motor Speedway will host a special Sunday service and provide plenty of other family-fun activities. Traditional FanZone and Midway activities will be featured as well.

“We are pleased to see the Food City Dirt Race moved back to mid-April on the schedule, and we are certainly thrilled that the race will air in prime time on FOX that night after many have finished with their Easter traditions,” Caldwell said.

“For those who join us at the track, in addition to the thrilling racing, we will also have plenty of fun activities lined up throughout the day for our guests to celebrate Easter Bristol-style and create plenty of wow moments and cherished memories.”

The Cup Series also will return to BMS in the fall for another elimination race in the Round of 16 of the NASCAR Playoffs, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

It will be the third consecutive season that Bristol will be the anchor of the Playoffs’ opening round, where the championship roster will be trimmed from 16 to 12 drivers.

“The NASCAR Playoffs really is a perfect fit for Bristol Motor Speedway with its tight configuration, steep banking, incredible speed and unlimited possibilities for mayhem and chaos,” Caldwell said. “We are proud to once again be the host of the elimination race for the Round of 16 during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, and we look forward to all of the drama and intrigue that awaits us on Saturday night, Sept. 17.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.