BMS delays opening of Ice Rink

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Due to recent warm temperatures the Bristol Motor Speedway has decided to delay the opening of the Tri-Cities Ice Rink, a spokesperson for the speedway said Thursday.

The Tri-Cities Ice Rink sponsored by HVAC was set to open for the season today, however Becky Cox, vice president of communications for BMS, said recent warm temperatures have prevented that from happening. She said they hope to open the ice rink up Friday.

Those who had reservations at the rink today are having their reservations rescheduled Cox said.

More information about the ice rink, its hours of operation and how to place a reservation for the rink can be found at: https://www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/tickets/tri-cities-airport-ice-rink-presented-by-hvac/