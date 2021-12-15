Bluff City mayor, city manager Irene Wells dies

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Longtime Bluff City Mayor Irene Wells simultaneously served the Sullivan County city as city manager until her death Tuesday.

Wells was 77.

“Irene was a wonderful person who gave her life to the city of Bluff City,” Bluff City Court Clerk Leslie Fields said. “She was kind and always wanted to help others.”

Wells grew up in Bluff City and owned a print shop with her husband, Billy, who served as mayor from 1985 to 1991.

She was elected mayor in 2011 and took over city manager duties in 2015. Before that, Wells had served as an alderwoman.

Wells weathered some controversies during her years of service to the city, including a federal civil rights lawsuit she filed and an ongoing spat with a former city manager, whom she eventually replaced. Some city officials questioned whether she met the qualifications for a city manager position, and her term was marked with several resignations.

Ray Harrington, 33, who was the city’s vice mayor prior to Wells’ death, said she led the city selflessly.