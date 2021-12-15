 Skip to main content
Bluff City mayor, city manager Irene Wells dies
Irene Wells

Irene Wells, mayor and city manager of Bluff City, has died.

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Longtime Bluff City Mayor Irene Wells simultaneously served the Sullivan County city as city manager until her death Tuesday.

Wells was 77.

“Irene was a wonderful person who gave her life to the city of Bluff City,” Bluff City Court Clerk Leslie Fields said. “She was kind and always wanted to help others.”

Wells grew up in Bluff City and owned a print shop with her husband, Billy, who served as mayor from 1985 to 1991.

She was elected mayor in 2011 and took over city manager duties in 2015. Before that, Wells had served as an alderwoman.

Wells weathered some controversies during her years of service to the city, including a federal civil rights lawsuit she filed and an ongoing spat with a former city manager, whom she eventually replaced. Some city officials questioned whether she met the qualifications for a city manager position, and her term was marked with several resignations.

Ray Harrington, 33, who was the city’s vice mayor prior to Wells’ death, said she led the city selflessly.

“She did everything that she could to help someone out,” Harrington said. “But she put the city first before anything. She was always putting others’ needs first before herself.”

Wells was the first black woman elected as a mayor in Tennessee, according to Harrington.

Harrington officially took over as acting mayor and city manager Tuesday. Harrington also works full time as a manager of the nearby Ridgewood Barbecue.

“We’re probably going to have to appoint someone to be vice mayor and appoint someone to occupy a vacant seat on the board,” Harrington said.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

