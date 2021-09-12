Bluff City man dies in motorcycle crash on Volunteer Parkway

BRISTOL, Tennessee — A motorcycle driver has died following a Friday crash in Bristol, Tennessee.

On Friday, at approximately 3:40 p.m., officers with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash with injury at the intersection of Volunteer Parkway and Phillipswood Drive.

A 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Howard Smith, 70, of Bluff City, Tennessee, was traveling southbound on Volunteer Parkway when his motorcycle was struck by a 2006 Scion sedan being driven by Ashlyn Campbell, 19, of Bristol, Tennessee, police said.

Campbell was attempting to cross Volunteer Parkway from Phillipswood Drive when the crash occurred.

Smith was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

On Saturday, officers were made aware that Smith had succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.