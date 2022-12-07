Bluefield awarded $14K for apprentice residency programs

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) recently announced that Bluefield University was awarded $14,000 to work with Tazewell County, Buchanan County, and Bland County to develop teacher apprentice residency programs.

Bluefield University is one of nine universities that was awarded funding from the total amount of $143,000.

“The Apprenticeship Planning Grants build on existing residency programs and local grow-your-own recruitment programs as a means of expanding the teacher pipeline,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said.

“The grants and the partnerships are also aligned with the objectives of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s September executive directive on addressing teacher shortages in the commonwealth’s public schools.”

Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said Tazewell County Public Schools looks forward to partnering with Bluefield University to bring teacher apprentices to the school system.

“We are excited to partner with Bluefield University and work together to bring talented individuals into the teaching profession,” Stacy said in a press release.

The VDOE will announce another round of grants early next year to support training for mentors, the hiring of new apprentices, and tuition assistance.