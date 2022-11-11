Blevins one of 39 vets awarded Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor's Commendation

Northeast State Community College faculty member Richard Blevins was one of 39 military veterans honored on Veterans Day with the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) Chancellor's Commendation.

The Chancellor's Commendation is conferred in the form of a specially commissioned challenge coin featuring the military branches on one side and the Chancellor's Commendation designation on the other.

Northeast State President Jeff McCord presented the coin to Blevins Friday at the college's annual Veterans Day celebration.

The honorees are nominated by their college president. Presidents may nominate a student, member of the faculty or staff, or alums who are veterans or active-service members and who exemplify characteristics of honor, courage, commitment, integrity, duty, respect, discipline, and sacrifice.

Blevins served in the U.S. Air Force from 1979 to 2006, attaining the top enlisted rank of chief master sergeant. He served in several capacities, including ICBM systems analyst, superintendent of space launch operations, quality control superintendent on test launch systems, and electronics laboratory manager.

"I served almost 28 years in the Air Force. I loved it so much and was so honored to be there that I would do it again in a heartbeat," Blevins said. "Everyone comes up to me and says congratulations and thank you for your service, but it was my honor to serve them, not the other way around."

Blevins has served as the chair of the Aviation Technology Department at Northeast State since 2015. He established the aviation technology program and has authored and taught more than 30 courses. In October 2021, the aviation technology program moved to a hangar and state-of-the-art teaching facility at Tri-Cities Airport.

Blevins also served as a training manager at Bell Flight in Piney Flats for nine years.

"Richard is a source of inspiration and knowledge to his peers and, most importantly, to the students he serves daily," Dr. Jeff McCord, president of Northeast State said. "We are privileged to have Richard as a colleague, and we are honored to celebrate today's award, fittingly presented on Veterans Day."

Also, Blevins was inducted on Nov. 5 into the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame. The Tennessee General Assembly established the Hall of Fame in 2001 to recognize individuals for enduring contributions to aviation and aerospace in Tennessee, the nation, and the world.