BLEVINS: Beginning beekeeper’s class and German cockroach control tips

A class for beginning beekeepers will be held in the Executive Auditorium of the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia, on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The class will start at 9 a.m. with registration and end at 3:30 p.m. Topics covered in the class include honeybee biology, equipment needed, where and how to get bees, locating the apiary, honeybee pests and diseases, seasonal management, integrated hive management and nectar courses.

Every effort will be made to answer those basic questions that persons considering beekeeping will have, including equipment assembly, introduction of package bees to the hive, capturing swarms, inspecting the hive, etc.

The cost of the class is $35, and class size is limited. Preregister by sending a check for $35 payable to the Highlands Beekeepers Association to the Washington County Extension Office, 234 W. Valley St., Suite B, Abingdon, VA 24210 or online at HighlandsBeekeepers.com.

The class is sponsored by the Washington County Extension Office and the Highlands Beekeepers Association. Call the Extension Office at (276) 676-6309 if you have questions.

German cockroaches

German cockroaches cause a number of problems. They can foul human and pet food with their feces and body parts. They will eat several different foods including cosmetics, soap, paste and paper products.

In addition to these problems, they also present a health risk. They are known to carry disease organisms on their body and in their feces. Because they are active at night, they have been known to crawl into the ear canals and nostrils of sleeping children.

The most significant health issue associated with German cockroaches is allergies. In fact, German cockroach infestations have been identified as the No. 1 cause of asthma in inner-city children.

Here are the steps to a successful control program:

1.) Exclude roaches by inspecting any boxes, bags, containers, etc. that might contain roaches before you bring them into your house.

2.) Practice good sanitation by keeping food and food spills cleaned up, including pet food, correcting moisture problems, washing dishes promptly and avoiding clutter.

3.) If you suspect a roach problem, place sticky traps in several locations (for 24 hours) to check. While they can signal a problem, traps do not control the problem.

4.) If you have an infestation, treatment by a professional will be necessary to get control.

If you need more information, contact your local Extension office.

Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.