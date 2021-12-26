Bland County native trains dogs to detect COVID

Bland County native Shawn Reed isn’t a doctor, nurse or scientist, but he’s in the battle against COVID, nevertheless. Reed doesn’t use a stethoscope, steroids or antivirals; instead, he uses what he knows best — dogs.
Anyone who’s ever owned a dog knows a dog’s sense of smell is its superpower. A dog’s noses can lead them to missing people, drugs, explosives and now COVID.
Reed is the director of training and operations for Bio Detection K9, an Ohio company specializing in training dogs to sniff out COVID-19. The company’s dogs can detect if a person has the virus in 30 seconds with a success rate of more than 98%.
Reed, a 2002 graduate of Bland High School, said the dogs are trained to spot a protein that is part of the virus. People are asked to wear a face mask for at least 10 minute prior to the test to provide a more concentrated sample for the dogs. They then stand with the mask in their left hand as the dog walks by.
The masks are not necessary for the dogs, but they help, Reed said. The dogs are trained to target the person’s left hand, whether it holds a mask or not.
Word about the COVID-sniffing hounds is getting out with people in high places taking notice. Country superstar Eric Church uses the company to test those who travel with him to make sure the group stays as healthy as possible. NASCAR also uses the dogs for its drivers and crews. Other customers include music groups Twenty One Pilots and Metallica. The Chicago Marathon has also used Reed’s service.
Reed has a military background. He joined the Army after high school and worked in canine support in the Middle East as both a soldier and civilian. Eventually, he worked for a company training dogs and handlers to deploy overseas.
Eventually, he went to work with Bio Detection K9, a company that worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to train dogs to sniff out plant-based viruses. According to the company’s website, the USDA hired the company to train dogs to detect citrus canker, a bacterium that weakens citrus plants like oranges, lemons and limes.
“Once the farmer sees it in the field, it’s way too late,” Reed said. “The tree is infected and has infected other trees.”
That led the company to train dogs to detect all sorts of plant-based bacteria, fungus and viruses on crops like tomatoes and squash.
The came COVID, and with the aid of a former USDA scientist, the company created an aid to help Reed train his dogs how to detect the virus. The company’s scientists pulled out a non-contagious protein from the virus with which to train the dogs.
“We imprint the dogs on the protein,” Reed said, adding that it takes about two weeks to teach the dogs about the odor and another three to four months to teach them about searching people in various environments.
The dogs are trained specifically for COVID-19 and its various strains, and do not respond to seasonal flus and colds. According to the company website, it’s possible, but unlikely, for a dog to become infected with the virus because it spends so little time with each person.
Reed has seven handlers under him and expects that number to double early next year. He uses four types of dogs: German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Labradors and German Shorthair Pointers. The dogs are selected on their work drive and prey drive.
Trainers channel those traits into training the dogs, Reed said.
The dogs are not used to search large crowds, just manageable groups.
“We don’t search whole stadiums. That is not what we are there for,” Reed said. “I don’t take a dog and search a crowd of 60,000 people.”
People are used to dogs detecting bombs and drugs, and are surprised they can detect viruses. But, in reality, it’s easier and more intuitive for a dog to search for a virus and deal with biology.
“It’s more natural for them to detect this (COVID) than other foreign objects like explosives and narcotics. … I can’t even give you a measure of how small amount of the odor we use,” Reed said.
When the dogs detect the virus, they sit down to let their handlers know.
Reed is the son of Thomas Reed of Wytheville and Debra Reed of Bland. He said the best part of his job is pushing dogs to a limit you didn’t know existed.
“I’ve always been amazed by dogs,” he said. “It’s just fascinating to see what dogs are capable of. I don’t think we entirely understand what they are capable of,” Reed said. “It’s kind of mind blowing how good they are (at detecting COVID).”
