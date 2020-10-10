Black Lives Matter protest held in downtown Bristol, Tenn.

However, no violence broke out throughout the course of the roughly hour long march. And rather than cars hitting protestors, some drivers honked their horns in support as they passed by.

“We are one race, the human race, we cannot be divided by color,” a man who declined to give his name shouted through a megaphone when the marchers briefly stopped at the corner of State Street and M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard.

When protestors weren’t chanting slogans like “No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA” many laughed and joked among each other.

Though police mostly stayed back, there were moments when protestors and officers bridged the gap. Toward the beginning of the event, a protestor made a statement about the importance of mental health and told attendees to say “I love you,” to someone standing nearby, whether they were a protestor or a police officer. Immediately afterward a BTPD officer approached that protestor and shook his hand. On another occasion a BTPD officer stood and listened while a protester explained his viewpoint on policing.

