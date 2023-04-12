BRISTOL, Tenn. — On a bright sunny Wednesday morning, Bistro on 6th hosted a ribbon cutting to announce that their doors are again open to the public.

Andrew Meyer, the owner of Bistro on 6th highlighted some of the changes customers will encounter in the new revamped restaurant. He spoke about learning from past mistakes and what the process of reopening the Bistro has been like.

"There were a lot of mistakes, a lot of different things, but you learn to adapt and roll with it and figure it out and continue on," Meyer said. "We're really enjoying it, loving it. It's been great. The community has been awesome. The city has been awesome. The support just, it's made me feel really good. It's so good to be back."

"I just want us to be a successful restaurant where not only the staff comes in loves being here, enjoys being here but, you know, the customers as well," he said.

Cassidy Hutchinson, the floor manager for Bistro on 6th, highlighted that they now have a liquor license and can offer wine and cocktails.

"It used to be bring your own wine for a $6 corking fee, which we still allow and encourage because we love people to bring their favorites. But, now that we can offer our own, it's kind of fun to pair with the different food options and cuisine that we have," Hutchinson said.

Ben Phillips, the new chef at Bistro on 6th, explained that they will be making most of their dishes in-house from scratch, except for bread.

"We're just doing everything that we can, making our own chicken stock, doing all that stuff, you know, so it's just those little details I feel like make the difference in somebody's meal," Phillips said.

"We're looking to change the menu up seasonally. So we're constantly back there trying to think of something new, think of specials," he said.

Before the ribbon was cut, Beth Rhinehart, the president, and CEO of the Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia Chamber of Commerce, expressed how excited they are to welcome back Bistro on 6th, which is located on 6th Street in Bristol, Tenn.

"I can't tell you all how excited we are that you're back. We've been waiting for you to be back and we got the whole crew here that I know help make this a success here, and we're just tickled to be here and be a part of this as the Bristol Chamber," Rhinehart said. "I wish you all much success moving forward."

Phillips recommends new customers try out their shrimp and grits, risotto, or their brown butter pasta.

Bistro on 6th is open Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for lunch and dinner.