Bill Gatton has been driving force in Bristol for 55 years

BRISTOL, Tenn. — In 1967, Kentucky native Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton was searching for a Chevrolet/Cadillac dealership to buy when he learned McClure Motors in Bristol, Tennessee might be available.

Gatton, now 89, had been unsuccessful in acquiring another Chevrolet dealership closer to home. So he traveled to Florida to meet with longtime owner R.C. McClure, who operated in Bristol for 44 years, including 20 years at the West State Street location.

“He wanted to retire. Mr. McClure was a fine gentleman, but he had some health problems and was spending every winter in Florida. I got it bought and took it over on April Fool’s Day 1967. That’s how I got in the car business,” Gatton told the Bristol Herald Courier during a 2020 interview.

Things got interesting almost immediately.

“The first day I came to Bristol, Mr. McClure had a man running the dealership, and they were running speedometers [mileage] back,” Gatton recalled. “I sold a lot of used cars at my Volkswagen dealership so I learned pretty quick that you can make more money being honest than running them back. So I got all the employees together. I said, ‘More than half of the used cars on the lot have had the speedometers run back. If I catch one of you running one back, I’m going to fire you, and whoever tells you to run it back, I’m going to fire them too.’”

On that first day, Gatton placed a modest newspaper advertisement simply stating, “You can trade with Bill Gatton.”

The next day’s edition contained a smallish front page story about how McClure, who’d been in business in Bristol since 1921, had sold out to Gatton, who planned to “grow with the Bristol market.”

Over the course of the past nearly 55 years, Gatton became a Tri-Cities institution.

There were the TV commercials with his longtime dog, Higgins, the colorful nickname “Wild Bill” Gatton and the years of tent sales along the Volunteer Parkway while promoting low prices and value.

Over the years, he added Honda and Nissan locations in Bristol and an Acura, Mazda and formerly a Saturn store in Johnson City, in addition to holdings in Alabama and Texas. He’s owned “a dozen” and his most successful was in Austin, Texas. But auto dealerships were just part of the Gatton model.

Setting a course

Gatton grew up on a large cattle farm straddling the Muhlenberg and McLean county line in western Kentucky. He worked hard on the farm, participated in the Future Farmers of America, became president of the state FFA and won the state contest in public speaking. He also played baseball in high school, where he was class valedictorian in 1950.

Gatton tells the story of being out on the farm one day, at about 18 years old, talking with V.V. Cooke, a longtime family acquaintance who operated a large Chevrolet dealership in Louisville.

“I was sitting on a bale of hay. He [Cooke] asked what I was going to do, and I always thought I’d like to be in the automobile business. I never did like racing, but the new car shows and the new cars coming out every year, I thought I’d like to be a car dealer,” Gatton recalled.

So Cooke helped Gatton get a job working for his brother’s L.R. Cooke Chevrolet dealership in Lexington while Gatton was attending classes at UK.

Gatton graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1954 with a business degree, served two years in the Army then earned his master’s degree in business from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. He then made a very calculated career choice.

“After I got out of graduate school, I was offered a number of prestigious jobs with big companies in New York and Boston and Philadelphia, and I turned them all down. I wasn’t married, so I didn’t have any obligations and came back to Kentucky. I went to work in a bank in Lexington for $300 a month: $1,000 a month was the best offer I had,” he said.

Gatton viewed his time at Guaranty Trust Co. as training needed to become a bank president.

“When I graduated, I had tried to buy the Oldsmobile dealership in Lexington from a fella named Fred Bryant. He wanted $100,000 blue-sky [plus inventory], and it never made more than $25,000 in any year. My dad thought that was crazy, and he wouldn’t let me borrow the money.” Gatton said.

In 1959, at age 27, Gatton became the nation’s youngest Volkswagen dealer when he opened Bill Gatton Motors in Owensboro, but he struggled securing enough inventory to sell. He sold that dealership in 1965 and set out to acquire a Chevrolet dealership.

It was the first Bristol store that opened the door to his success.

Even though Bristol is the smallest of the Tri-Cities, Gatton said when he arrived he considered it the “best market.”

“Since 1967, we’ve [Bristol] probably lost 20,000 industrial jobs. A few of them have been re-placed, but many of them have not. Bristol Steel, Univac, Raytheon, headquarters for United Intermountain Telephone for Tennessee and Virginia, Electrolux were all major employers that paid good wages,” Gatton said.

In 2005, Time Magazine recognized Gatton with its Quality Dealer Award for new car dealers with “exceptional dealership performance and distinguished community service.”

Banking

Simultaneous with his expanded dealership portfolio, Gatton remained a part of the banking business. He served as a director of Central Bank & Trust Co. in Owensboro, where he would later be named chairman of the executive committee.

Gatton was chairman of the board of Area Bancshares — an Owensboro, Kentucky-based group with 17 locations and $3 billion in assets — from 1980 until 2001, when it sold out to BB&T. That earned him a seat on the BB&T board.

Benevolence

Gatton traces his benevolence back to lessons learned from his mentor.

“V.V. Cooke was the most successful Chevrolet dealer in the Southeast and maybe in America. But he gave away more money than probably any man that’s ever lived in the state of Kentucky. He was my mentor in the car business,” Gatton said. “V.V. was a mentor on how to make money in the car business. He was also a mentor on giving it away.”

He established the Bill Gatton Foundation in 1985 and began giving to local entities, including the Boys and Girls Club and Salvation Army, as well as the Mayo Clinic.

He made his first gift to his alma mater, the University of Kentucky, in 1995. Today, Gatton is the largest individual donor in the history of UK. Today, the Carol Martin Gatton School of Business and Economics carries his name and he recently donated more than $20 million as the cornerstone gift for a $200 million expansion and improvement project at the student center on the UK campus and it, too, is named in his honor.

“In so many ways, Bill Gatton is the father of philanthropy at the University of Kentucky. The total impact of his gifts to UK now exceeds $70 million. But more than the amount of money — or any single gift — are the countless lives he has touched, and those who will be impacted for generations to come by his generosity, support for education and his commitment to students. People he will never know personally — from all walks of life — will benefit immeasurably from the lifetime of giving and philanthropy Bill Gatton has championed,” University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said in a written statement.

Elsewhere, the Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky opened in 2007 on the campus of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. It is a residential program for bright, highly motivated Kentucky high school students who want a career in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. It is a residential program and students who attend there take college courses for credit and have the opportunity to study abroad.

The academy historically is ranked among the best high schools in the U.S. and greatly expanded its programming in 2016.

In 2015, the Beaumont YMCA in Lexington was named in Gatton’s honor after his foundation gave a $13 million donation. The building is located in the sprawling Hamburg Place commercial development — on the former Hamburg Place Farm just off Interstate 75.

In Johnson City, the Gatton Foundation gave the primary gift in 2005 to help establish a College of Pharmacy on the East Tennessee State University campus. Later named in his honor, the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy ushered in its first students in 2006.

“East Tennessee State University has worked for more than a century to improve the lives of the people of this region, and we have been able to continue and increase our impact because of visionaries like Mr. Bill Gatton. When a group of concerned citizens dreamed of establishing a pharmacy college at ETSU, Mr. Gatton saw the need in our community and supported the effort through a generous financial gift that made it possible for us to welcome the first class of student pharmacists. We are proud that ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy bears the name of one who is committed to education and to improving the health of the people of our region,” said ETSU President Brian Noland.

Gatton earned praise from many at ETSU for the lasting impact his contributions will make.

“In May of this year, the Gatton College of Pharmacy will top 900 graduates since our first graduating class in 2010. Our students are drawn from, and go back home to, rural areas of our region. More than a third of all pharmacists in our area are now Gatton graduates,” said Dr. Debbie Byrd, dean of the Gatton College of Pharmacy. “Mr. Gatton has changed the lives of these graduates, and more importantly, his support has ensured that the people of this region have access to pharmacists and the care they deserve. Mr. Gatton’s generosity continues to inspire our alumni to give back to the people and the community who helped make their dreams a reality.”

When word of dire financial troubles at the former Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Virginia became public, Gatton was first in line to provide a cornerstone gift to help keep the private school’s doors open and to spark a fundraising effort.

Gatton has also donated funds for school supplies for public educators in the greater Bristol area on multiple occasions.

“My sister was a wonderful teacher and she paid for a lot of things the county or city couldn’t reimburse her for and the same thing was true here. They spend money out of their pockets, so I gave money to teachers in several different school systems,” he said.

For decades, Gatton declined retirement, saying he would continue working so he could provide more money to more worthy causes.

“I enjoyed making a lot of money when I was younger,” he said. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve enjoyed giving it away.”

