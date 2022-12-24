 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Big chill continues to cool down the holidays

Winter Weather

The fountain is frozen as temperatures hovered in the mid 20's at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Millions of Americans are facing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold through Christmas as a winter storm of unprecedented scope smashes its frigid way through most of the country.

 David Grunfeld - member, The Advocate

The big chill continued to cause issues for power companies and customers Saturday as overnight lows in Bristol sunk to zero degrees causing TVA to reinstitute rolling blackouts for much of Saturday morning.

Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) sent an alert at 6:27 a.m. Saturday morning stating TVA had begun rolling blackouts for the second consecutive day as demand for power spiked due to the extremely low temperatures.

A press release issued by BTES an hour later said a limited number of TVA’s generating facilities were not operating as expected resulting in a loss of power generated by the system. TVA said the utility supplied more power than at any other time in its history Friday, Dec. 23. The system hit a peak demand for power at 7 p.m. Friday night when the region-wide average temperature was nine degrees.

The rolling blackouts were discontinued by TVA Saturday at around 11:30 a.m.

One of the more notable effects of the rolling blackouts was delay of the Tennessee Titans football game by an hour as a result of the power situation. Nashville Mayor John Cooper had urged the Titans to postpone the game.

In Bristol, the need to conserve energy has kept the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights display closed the past two nights although the facility’s ice rink reopened Saturday after being closed Friday.

The Appalachian Power system has not had rolling blackouts so far but were working to restore power to more than 25,000 customers Saturday afternoon. Nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers were without service Friday morning. Around 90% of the customers out of power are in Virginia, according to information from Appalachian Power.

Shelters in Bristol continue to be available for unhoused individuals, those who have lost power or those whose heating systems are not robust enough to counteract the extreme cold. The Salvation Army is open 24 hours at 137 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Bristol, Tennessee. The city shelter at Highlands Fellowship Chapel in Bristol, Virginia, closed Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to warm slightly Sunday and Monday but will remain below the freezing mark until mid-day Tuesday.

