Big checks bring big smiles during Speedway Children's Charities annual distribution drive-thru

The smiles of the region’s non-profit leaders lit up Bristol Motor Speedway like the Christmas lights twinkling all around them as they drove across the start-finish line Thursday night to receive a check from Speedway Children’s Charities.

In all, the annual Night of Smiles event handed out more than $676,436 to groups throughout Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee in what has to be the best drive-thru ever.

“This helps us to continue some great programs,” Robin Crumley of the Boys and Girls Club of Johnson City, Tennessee said as she was rolling down the front stretch at BMS on her way to collect one of 71 checks given out by SCC during the annual event. Crumley said her organization currently serves around 130 area children.

For SCC Executive Director Claudia Byrd, this is her favorite night of the year.

“There is nothing you can do to me today to take the smile off my face because we work so hard throughout the year to get the money to give back to you, and to be able to do it tonight just makes it all worthwhile,” she told the non-profit leaders gathered after the drive-thru event.

The big prize of the night fittingly came in a room directly below Victory Lane as LXI of Johnson City, Tennessee, was awarded the annual Jeff Byrd grant and a big check for $50,000. The group which serves youth in need in the Johnson City community plans to use the money to finish a back yard play area of their facility with recreational activities and other amenities.

“I’m just dumbfounded in a sense,” LXI Executive Director Damon Johnson said after hearing his group’s name called as the recipient of the grant. “There’s plenty of good non-profits out there, and I didn’t know if we were even big enough to be looked at for this grant but when she started reading I said, ‘Wait a minute, that sounds like what I wrote.’ I just got overwhelmed. I don’t think I’ve ever had that feeling in my life of just getting overwhelmed and breaking down crying.”

Johnson said this is LXI's first year applying for the Byrd grant, which is named for the late president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway.

Johnson said his group, which started in 2015, works to help kids who have been through traumatic experiences by building relationships with them. The group focuses on the mental health of the youths and works with them to help bring them through difficult situations.

“We try to step in and just give them some love and give them hope and give them guidance, and an identity in Christ,” Johnson, who took over as executive director of the program last year said. Currently the program is serving approximately 35 kids.

This year’s night of smiles marked the 25th year of the organization. The more than $670,000 in distributions this year means Speedway Children’s Charities has now distributed almost $19 million to community causes over the past quarter century.