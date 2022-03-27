Bieger’s love of Bristol shines bright

BRISTOL, Tenn. — From her private practice as an attorney to her community volunteer and philanthropic work, Nell King Bieger has found inspiration in her family’s deep ties to Bristol and the region to do what she can to make the lives of Bristolians better.

“I am an eighth-generation Sullivan Countian and a fourth-generation Bristolian. So, my roots in the community are very deep. I feel like I’m following in the footsteps of my ancestors. My great-grandfather, Ewe King moved to Bristol in the late 1800s and started a store,” Bieger said. “He was a very honest store owner. He attracted a lot of business and expanded into one of the largest wholesale companies in the Southeast. He was very successful. But, he was also a major community philanthropist.”

Among the numerous community projects the King family has contributed to over the years are the Kings Mountain Hospital, the Bristol YMCA, and King College, now King University.

Bieger did not set out to become a lawyer. She initially attended the University of Mississippi with the intention of going into pharmacy school, only to encounter organic chemistry and decide to shift to accounting instead.

After graduating college, Bieger moved to Richmond and for three years worked as a public accountant and one year as the audit and tax manager for Circuit City before finally making the decision to pursue law.

She attended the University of Virginia law school, where she focused her studies on small business tax planning. After going back to Richmond to work at a small law firm doing financial institution regulation, she grew frustrated and took a role in the King family business, which had her traveling across the country selling Quicksilver, a silver cleaning product.

It was only after she had reluctantly relocated to Bristol that her father, Albert King, decided to sell Quicksilver. The decision by her father led Bieger to contact Homer Jones, a family friend who had become her mentor over the years, to take up his offer to work part-time at his small trust and estate planning law firm in Bristol, which has since become Jones, King, Downs, and Peel P.C. (JKDP).

Bieger loves that for the past 34 years, she has been able to use all of what she has learned, as an accountant and a lawyer, as well as through her own experiences with her family to help people navigate their relationships and finances.

“What I absolutely love about it (her law practice) is helping people and the relationships that I’ve been able to develop with clients over the years by helping them take care of their families. Save taxes, sure — but also help them preserve and protect their businesses, and protect and provide for their families is more meaningful than I could possibly put into words,” Bieger said.

Robert Peel, a partner at JKDP, arrived in Bristol, Tennessee, in 2005 to become an associate at the firm. He emphasized how Bieger’s guidance over the years has been instrumental in his growth not just as a lawyer but also as a person.

“She is an amazing lawyer, but she’s an even better person, and it’s been wonderful to have her as a mentor for the last almost 17 years,” Peel said. “She sees things that other people don’t. She has this mind that can just like immediately see the big picture. … If I’m anything good as a counselor for families right now, I feel like it’s come from things I’ve learned from her.”

Peel, who also serves on the board of the United Way of Bristol, highlighted Bieger’s impact on the Bristol community and how she has shaped the city by bringing people together in order to complete big projects, such as the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center, by using the same insight and skill she uses in her private practice with no inclination to take credit.

“She’s got this ability to make coalitions among people because she’s been here so long, because she knows everybody and everybody likes her,” Peel said. “Everything we do here is geared towards helping families. Every single thing we do here is geared towards that, and what she does in the community is geared towards making Bristol a better place for those families. So a family can enjoy the resources and put down roots like my family has done (in Bristol), and that’s really what it comes down to. She sees what needs to be done, has the will to get it done, to bring all the people that need to get done to the table to do it and then doesn’t want to take any other credit. It really is quite amazing.”

Lisa Cofer, the executive director of United Way of Bristol, believes that through her work in her private practice as well as in the community, Bieger is paving the way for future generations of women in Bristol.

“I think that anytime a woman takes a leadership role in their community, whether it is serving as the campaign chairman for United Way and helping to raise over a million dollars, or whether it is leading the effort to raise funds for the Paramount or the tennis courts … I think that is laying that foundation for our future generations, to see someone like Nell be successful and work hard in their community and to be a leader,” Cofer said.

Bieger currently serves on the board of King University and is part of the United Way of Bristol Endowment Committee.

She spends her free time playing pickleball with her friends. Now that her two children have grown up, she looks forward to spending time with them and traveling the world with her husband Dan Bieger, who has his own law practice in Bristol. However, Bieger has no plans to stop working anytime soon.

“I never want to retire because I really love what I do too much,” Bieger said.

