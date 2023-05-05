RICHMOND, Va. — Members of the Bristol Herald Courier staff were recognized Saturday, winning more than a dozen awards during the annual Virginia Press Association news and advertising awards banquet

Awards were presented during the annual VPA conference held at the Hilton Richmond Hotel in Short Pump.

The Herald Courier competed in Daily group two. Entries were submitted from 2022 and the contest was judged by members of the Tennessee Press Association

Members of the news staff earned eight awards including two first-place awards.

News Editor David McGee received first place in the general news writing category for his coverage of the history and impacts of the Bristol Virginia landfill crisis and the flooding event last July in Buchanan County. That included the heart-warming tale of flood survivor Patty Mullins who saw her dog Vayda washed away in the floodwaters only to be reunited the next day.

Copy Editor Brian Reese received a first-place award for headline writing. Among the three entries was "Due date Jan. 5; Anna: Hold my bottle."

McGee was awarded second place in health, science and environmental writing for his coverage of the impacts of “long COVID” on residents in this region.

McGee and photographer Emily Ball won second place in best picture-story for their coverage of the Buchanan County flooding.

Ball earned a second-place award in sports feature photo for entries of a slam dunk contestant leaping over three boys at the Arby’s Classic and fans celebrating during a state high school football title game.

The news staff of McGee, Ball, Joaquin Mancera, Joe Tennis and former reporter Calvin Shomaker won second place in the in-depth of investigative category for a comprehensive series of more than a dozen stories about the impacts of unregulated gray machines in Virginia.

Reese won third place in front page for Aug. 14 front page showcasing a feature on a COVID-19 survivor and third place in page design for the Sept. 9 front focusing on the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

Advertising staff members took home five awards including two first-place awards and a sweep of the win, place and show spots in the digital advertising category.

Trey Fowler won first place in digital advertising, Meloney Howell took second and Advertising Manager Amanda Shell took third place.

Kim Kelley earned first in home and garden and Shell received second place in the food and drug category.