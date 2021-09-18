Beloved giraffe dies mysteriously at popular Fort Chiswell Animal Park

MAX MEADOWS, Va. — Friends of the Fort Chiswell Animal Park are mourning the death of one of the zoo’s most popular animals — Cheeto, the zoo’s giraffe, who died Wednesday.

“It’s just so sad and shocking,” said Heidi Crosky, park manager.

Croskey said staff members found the beloved animal lying in his pen Tuesday, unable to stand. His neck was on the ground, too, which never happens, she said.

“Their necks are always up,” Crosky said.

Staff members moved him to the barn and administered IV fluids, but Cheeto’s condition only worsened.

“We did not want him to suffer, and said goodbye to him on Wednesday evening,” Crosky wrote on social media. “It was one of the hardest things we have ever had to do. We have a lot of questions about Cheeto and asked Dr. Taylor to perform a necropsy.”

She added that those at the zoo are waiting for the results from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and hope they can answer some of the questions they have.

