Beloved giraffe dies mysteriously at popular Fort Chiswell Animal Park

MAX MEADOWS, Va. — Friends of the Fort Chiswell Animal Park are mourning the death of one of the zoo’s most popular animals — Cheeto, the zoo’s giraffe, who died Wednesday.
“It’s just so sad and shocking,” said Heidi Crosky, park manager.
Croskey said staff members found the beloved animal lying in his pen Tuesday, unable to stand. His neck was on the ground, too, which never happens, she said.
“Their necks are always up,” Crosky said.
Staff members moved him to the barn and administered IV fluids, but Cheeto’s condition only worsened.
“We did not want him to suffer, and said goodbye to him on Wednesday evening,” Crosky wrote on social media. “It was one of the hardest things we have ever had to do. We have a lot of questions about Cheeto and asked Dr. Taylor to perform a necropsy.”
She added that those at the zoo are waiting for the results from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and hope they can answer some of the questions they have.
“Words cannot describe how much we miss Cheeto. He was the first animal we checked in the morning and usually one of the last we saw at night. He had a gentle nature, and loved human attention. He watched for the buses, listened for the children, and would bend down to take lettuce from the tiniest hand. He eagerly waited for each guest regardless of how many people he had seen that day. Cheeto stole many hearts and our hearts will never feel the same.”
Cheeto came to the park in January 2018 at the age of 1 year old. He was a reticulated giraffe, native to the Horn of Africa. Their reddish-brown spots are clearly defined and rounded.
To prepare for Cheeto’s arrival, the zoo had to grade land for his enclosure and build a barn big enough and tall enough to house the giant animal.
Standing 9 feet tall at the time of his arrival, Cheeto was expected to grow to 16 feet. However, he was small and never grew to such heights. Crosky hopes the necropsy will also shed light on his small stature.
The zoo held a contest to pick his name and chose Cheeto because it was creative, kid-friendly, and he looked like a Cheeto.
His death is the second high-profile death at the zoo in the past two years. In November 2019, a camel named Humphrey died. Crosky said Humphrey had a camel’s version of appendicitis.
“It’s called a cecum in a camel, and it had burst,” she said in an email. “We later learned it is somewhat common in older gelded camels.”
Crosky’s post about Cheeto’s death on Facebook has garnered thousands of reactions, including words of sympathy and photos.
“Cheeto loved people,” Crosky said. “I love all the pictures people are posting on our Facebook page with him. Cheeto’s favorite food was Romaine lettuce. His main diet was alfalfa and some grain. Cheeto liked to get face-to-face with his keepers. He liked to blow on your face and he liked for you to blow in his nose. It’s how I’d say goodbye to him at night. It’s how I told him goodbye this week.”