Bell named grand marshal of Bristol Christmas parade
Bell named grand marshal of Bristol Christmas parade

  • Updated
Jewel Bell has been chosen as the Bristol Chamber of Commerce’s Bristol Chamber Christmas Parade grand marshal.

Bell is currently employed at King University and has been since 1952. Her career journey began by fulfilling a temporary maid position. Since then, she has held the titles of switchboard operator, building supervisor and executive administrative assistant for communication.

In addition to her longtime career with King University, Bell is an active member of the Bristol community with service to Lee Street Baptist Church, the American Red Cross, Healing Hands Health Center, the Slater Community Center and YMCA Board of Directors.

The parade is slated for Dec. 2, 7 p.m., in downtown Bristol.

