Believe in Bristol announces Entrepreneur Grants Program

  • Updated
Believe in Bristol logo

Believe in Bristol , which has received a Virginia Main Street Milestone Achievement Award for special achievement, has been helping lead downtown revitalization efforts.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Believe in Bristol is hosting its seventh annual Entrepreneur Grants Program with entrepreneurial training and $80,000 in grant money to be awarded this February.

Fifteen applicants with interesting ideas will be selected for a six-week training class. Five new businesses or expanding businesses will be awarded grant prizes.

Applications are open now through Feb. 7 in person at the Believe in Bristol office located at 20 Sixth St. or on the Believe in Bristol website. Applicants will be notified by Friday, Feb. 11 if they are selected to move forward with the interview process. Applicant interviews will be scheduled Feb. 14-25.

The training program will conclude with a “Shark Tank” style pitch event. Judges with local entrepreneurial expertise will score contestants. The winners will be announced that day.

For more information on eligibility to win grant money and entering the contest, visit the Believe in Bristol website.

