Bealls Inc., which owns Burkes Outlet, has announced that the Burkes Outlet store on 16660 Highlands Center Blvd. has been renamed Bealls.

The company is retiring the Burkes name and dropping the word Outlet at all 10 of its Virginia stores to support its continued growth nationally, according to a written statement.

There are no planned changes to staffing at the Bristol location which opened in November 2015.

“We’re making this change to unify our brand so it’s easier for our guests to find us across the country and because some people think the word “outlet” implies seconds or excess merchandise,” said District Manager Deborah Funderburke. “Our stores are stocked with first quality brand name apparel, home and beauty products for the family.”

Bealls, Inc. is a century-old, privately-held retailer that has grown from its Florida roots to more than 600 stores in 23 states operating as Beall Florida, Bealls, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters.

Burkes Outlet gift cards, credit cards and rewards points will be honored at Bealls locations.

For more information, contact the store at (276) 696-0002. To learn more about Bealls, Inc., please visit www.beallsinc.com.