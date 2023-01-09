BCMM among dozen area tobacco grant recipients

The Birthplace of Country Music will receive a $500,000 grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission to aid with the planned $3.6 million makeover of the museum “annex” building.

The building, which the music promotion nonprofit entity acquired in 2015, is located adjacent to the BCM Museum and between the museum and The Bristol Hotel on Country Music Way in downtown. That was one of 12 Southwest Virginia projects splitting more than $3.3 million in funding announced last week by the commission, following its meeting in Richmond.

“We’ve been working on the annex fund for several years since Joe Gregory donated the building to us. We have been very hesitant about going out and having a capital campaign because there are so many,” Leah Ross, executive director of advancement for the Twin City-based group, said. “We wanted to fund that part of our museum expansion like we did last time with foundation money, government money and new market and historic tax credits.”

The tobacco grant will pair with $500,000 in federal dollars through the U.S. House community projects fund, secured by U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, and monies from the Genan Foundation and other sources, Ross said.

The organization previously raised $1.1 million and this new grant combined with monies through the tax credit programs should allow them to complete the project, Ross said.

“This will allow us to move forward on our historic tax credits and our new market tax credits like we did for the museum, which is very important because — much like the museum — we’ll be able to open that wing without any debt over our head,” Ross said.

The tax credit process is “complex” and is expected to take months to finalize and generate $1.3 million. Once all the funding is aligned, the renovation work is expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete.

“It’s very exciting. We wanted to make sure we had all our funding in place so, when we did start, we could finish the project,” Ross said. “In phase one we were able to shore up the building, clean it out and have the elevator shaft dug. We’re excited now to take it to the finish line.”

The organization intends to maintain its current offices on the Tennessee side but some offices for museum staff will be included in plans for the new space.

“We will have a new exhibit space upstairs, restrooms upstairs and some archival area for our items that have to be stored in a climate-controlled area,” Ross said.

“Our special exhibit space will also move into that building. It will be a larger space than we have right now, and there won’t be windows so light won’t affect the exhibits. Those windows are beautiful but have created some issues. That will become an event space. And our secure storage will move upstairs we will add a catering kitchen next to the current special exhibit space,” she said.

The commission previously provided grants totaling $4.3 million to assist with establishing the museum, its design and construction.

Other Tobacco Commission grant recipients from Southwest Virginia include:

The town of Haysi will get $650,206 for the Haysi Trails Center. Funds will be used to complete renovation of the former Haysi Theater into a trails center to serve visitors to six major outdoor recreational spots in that immediate area. It will also house a café and space for artisans to sell products.

Southern Gap Amphitheater project receives a $500,000 grant to assist in development of a commercial-grade amphitheater at Southern Gap in Buchanan County. It will host live music performances, film screenings, sports events and other events with a maximum capacity of 4,000 attendees.

Washington County will receive up to $500,000 for a railway extension in Oak Park. This project will support 50% of the cost to design and construct a 1,300 foot rail spur to serve lot 8, a vacant 70-acre site in the Oak Park development.

Blue Ridge Public Television Inc. will get $400,000 to assist with establishing a fully digital public TV station — PBS Appalachia Virginia — to serve 14 counties and three cities. It will be fully region based and highlight positive stories. The station plans to launch June 10.

LENOWISCO Planning District Commission will receive $400,000 to support a third round of the InvestSWVA regional marketing initiative for two years from July 1 to June 30, 2025. Several projects are currently undergoing due diligence and require additional time.

Abingdon Feeder Cattle Association will receive a nearly $300,000 grant to continue a program to provide cost share for small ruminant producers in the entire region to assist with genetic improvements to herds as well as equipment and facility needs required for effective herd management.

Blue Ridge Crossroads EDA will get nearly $189,000 to support 50% of due diligence and design of the first site in the Wildwood Commerce Park site 1. The park is adjacent to I-77 and only 13 miles from the I-77/ I-81 interchange in Wytheville.

Song of the Mountains, a live music program recorded for PBS in Marion, will receive a $120,000 grant to assist with booking fees for popular bands. Song of the Mountains, and Lincoln Theater, will book large draw acts to entice patrons to return to live performances there.

The Barter Foundation Inc. in Abingdon will receive $105,000 to support a regional marketing campaign. Funds will provide two additional years and retain the services of Anat Gerstein Inc., the public relations firm selected by Barter last March.

Carroll County will receive $96,000 for a vacuum cooler project. It will assist Virginia Produce Company, a private enterprise, with costs associated with the purchase of vacuum coolers and related equipment. Commission funds will reimburse 25% of the total cost for the coolers.

Virginia Coalfield Coalition will receive $40,000 to support a cellular coverage planning project to identify the remaining wireless needs in Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Norton, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, and Wise counties.