BCM featuring exhibit on origins of Mountain Dew

BRISTOL, Va. — While its name originally conjured images of hillside stills and illicit whiskey, modern consumers continue choosing Mountain Dew as one of this nation’s most popular soft drinks.

What some may fail to realize is the citrus flavored, highly caffeinated beverage traces its roots to East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia where friends and business associates combined to create and refine the formula while marketing with a good-natured look at the hillbilly stereotype, complete with popping corks, rifles and revenuers.

All of that comes together in “It’ll Tickle Yore Innards! A (Hillbilly) History of Mountain Dew,” a new exhibit opening Feb. 26 at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

The exhibit was developed by the East Tennessee History Center in Knoxville and includes many oversized panels that tell the story through words and imagery. They are augmented by audio and notable examples of the bottles, signage and marketing that helped propel a regional favorite to among the three highest selling soft drinks in the U.S.

“We had talked about this exhibit a while ago as a possibility of coming here because it has the local and regional connections, it has a little bit of a NASCAR connection, plus the moonshine and hillbilly connections. So all of those things fit in with our content and our local history,” museum Head Curator Rene Rodgers said.

“People are interested in stories like this. This is certainly a region where they still love their Mountain Dew, and it gives us a chance to do some interesting programming. We like to have exhibits like this that can bring people into the museum with a different interest but still connects to our content upstairs,” she said.

The exhibit will remain on display until Aug. 7. Organizers are currently developing a range of programming to augment it, Rodgers said.

There are a number of interactive opportunities for children who visit the exhibit. The museum will host area teachers March 3 to let them experience the educational opportunities offered by details of the exhibit.

Birthplace of Mountain Dew

At least three communities can rightfully claim a share of the title the “birthplace of Mountain Dew” — Knoxville and Johnson City in East Tennessee and Marion, Virginia.

The Virginia General Assembly, in a 1999 resolution commending Marion on its 150th anniversary, noted “because of the invention of local businessman William ‘Bill’ Jones, the town of Marion is recognized as the birthplace of Mountain Dew,” among its list of whereases.

And that is partially true. Marion is where the flavor profile came from, according to Adam Alfrey, assistant director for historical services at East Tennessee History Center in Knoxville.

Alfrey was involved in the research and creation of the Mountain Dew exhibit and was in Bristol last week to help oversee its installation. It was developed about five years ago.

“We had it back in 2017-18 and there was an effort — at that time — to place historical markers in Johnson City and Knoxville as the birthplace of Mountain Dew. So we worked with them to provide the context for those markers so people could come and learn how Mountain Dew became the national phenomenon that it is today. It’s a very local, very regional story that has some twists and turns we thought people would really enjoy learning about.”

And Marion?

“Marion is very much a part of the story. There is not one individual who can lay claim to being the creator of Mountain Dew. It’s all these individuals, working together,” Alfrey said. “The Hartmans in Knoxville were the founder-inventors, the folks up in Marion, Virginia who were creating the flavor profile doing research and development, then you had the folks at Tri-City Beverage being the CEO and guiding the product.”

And there is one more contributor, the Minges family bottlers of Lumberton, N.C.

“I look at the branch in North Carolina as being the test marketing group. Each had a unique aspect,” Alfrey said. “Sundrop had moved into Lumberton and the Minges were looking for something to go up against Sundrop, so they brought Mountain Dew over. It quickly got a 5% market share. They had connections with Pepsi, and they were the ones who sent word up and suggested Pepsi take a look at this as something that could become a national drink.”

Unraveling the Mountain Dew mystique

The term mountain dew, written lowercase, originally referred to illegal moonshine, created by enterprising people on homemade stills across the hills and hollers of the Appalachian region to the 1800s and sold in jugs — not 12-ounce cans or bottles.

Mountain Dew, the soft drink, has some roots back to Prohibition era-East Tennessee, Alfrey said.

“In the 1920s a Hungarian immigrant family moved to Knoxville, and they had the Mountain Dew brand — almost a decade before the Hartmans used that same brand name. Their idea was to market soft drinks in a bottle that looked like a barrel which was a nod to prohibition. It was clear, and they planned to run all these different flavors — if it was purple it was grape dew, if it was red it was strawberry dew. So this was an early flavor model of soft drink production,” Alfrey said.

Max Licht, that immigrant, only bottled his Mountain Dew for a short time.

In the 1930s, Illinois brothers Barney and Ally (pronounced Ollie) Hartman moved to Knoxville from Georgia where they ran an Orange Crush bottling plant. However Orange Crush went bankrupt in Georgia during the Great Depression, but the brothers got another opportunity with a distributorship in Knoxville, Alfrey said.

While living in Georgia the brothers acquired a taste for Old Taylor Kentucky bourbon mixed with a local, lemon-lime soda called Natural Setup, but they couldn’t get that product in Knoxville.

They were bottling Orange Crush in Knoxville so they started making small amounts of Natural Setup, which tasted like Sprite but mixed well with something stronger.

As a joke, the brothers asked a neighbor who was an art teacher to draw a joke label that included the hillbilly imagery using the name Mountain Dew. Their first bottle, with the “joke” label was issued in 1946, and the exhibit includes one of those early bottles. The brothers bottled small quantities of their clear Mountain Dew mixer.

The Hartmans later were one of five soft drink bottlers to invest in the Tip Corporation, a Marion-based firm started by the founders of Dr. Pepper Bottling, which specialized in developing flavors for carbonated beverages. Tip Corporation’s primary product was a grape soda bottled by Tri-City Beverage Bottling in Johnson City.

There are conflicting stories about whether Ally Hartman “gave” the trademark to Jones or whether Tri-City Beverage purchased the trademark and then sold it to Jones and Tip Corporation in the 1950s. Either way, Jones went to work developing a flavor to distinguish the Hartman’s Mountain Dew from others in the citrus soda market, including then-leader 7Up.

That flavor, including a dash of orange juice, caffeine and sugar and what we know today as Mountain Dew was created — sold originally in clear glass bottles and bottled by Tri-City Beverage.

“People loved the flavor but thought the bottle was really boring,” Alfrey said. “So Tri-City was the first to move their drink into the iconic green Mountain Dew bottle. They were the first to add red color to it [label] and the modern Mountain Dew was born right there. The flavor profile came from Marion, Virginia so Bill Jones was viewed as the wizard of these flavor profiles. That flavor was sold first in Johnson City.”

There was one place it initially didn’t catch on.

“It’s interesting in Knoxville, even when they sold off their part of Mountain Dew, Hartman got to keep one bottling right (to produce and distribute the product), but they stayed with the (original) citrus flavor,” Alfrey said. “There was a time you could be in the Tri-Cities and have the modern Mountain Dew flavor, drive to Knoxville and buy a bottle of Mountain Dew, and it would taste like lemon-lime.”

Pepsi acquired Tip Corporation and the Mountain Dew formula in 1964.

“Pepsi comes in and encourages the distributors to keep playing up this hillbilly imagery. It’s timed well because pop culture you have (comic strips) Snuffy Smith and Little Abner, the Beverly Hillbillies, Hee Haw, all churning in pop culture so its riding that wave of success,” Alfrey said. “That died off in the 70s, so Mountain Dew began to shift toward the energy, amped up, modern Mountain Dew we know today.”

Earliest advertising

The initial Mountain Dew TV commercial appeared in 1966 and was 60 seconds filled with animated barefoot hillbilly stereotypes and catch phrases. It included the tune from the 1920s era-“Good Ole Mountain Dew” folk song and such memorable utterances as “Yahoo! Mountain Dew! And “Mountain Dew will tickle yore innards cause there’s a bang in every bottle,” voiced by primary character “Willie the Hillbilly.”

The exhibit includes an array of period imagery, signage and bottles tracing the drink’s evolution.

