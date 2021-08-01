Barter Theatre reopening Sept. 30

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Right now, the Barter troupe is still slated to stay at the drive-in, just off Interstate 81’s Exit 13, along Lee Highway.

“We will be at the Moonlite for the fall with ‘Rockin’ At the Moonlite,’ and we will lease it at least through the end of this year,” Brown said.

“Rockin’ at the Moonlite” is a musical revue featuring Barter actors singing the roots of rock through today. That show runs Sept, 24 through Oct. 23.

Back at the main stage next to Abingdon’s Town Hall, Barter Theatre is taking precautions based on both Centers for Disease Control and governmental guidelines, along with recommendations from their Medical Advisory Board, said Brown.

In an audience survey conducted by the theater, 73.9 percent of participants said they feel safe and comfortable enough to attend indoor performances again, Brown said.

“Safety is a top concern,” Brown said. “We’re taking safety very seriously. And we’re excited to be back home in the theater we know and love, serving this community as we always have.”

Patrons can purchase tickets for the homecoming season starting Aug. 10.

Possibly, Brown said, the Barter could return to the Moonlite in 2022.