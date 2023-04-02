ABINGDON, Va. — Barter Theatre, the nation’s longest-running professional theater has announced its Spring/Summer 2023 schedule.

Upcoming in Barter’s larger venue, Gillam stage, is “Keep On the Sunny Side,” the musical tale of country music legends the Carter Family, followed by the high-energy rock n’ roll classic “Footloose.” The summer season will also include a fresh comical adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, “Sense and Sensibility.”

For a more intimate experience, Barter’s Smith Theatre offers the Shakespearian tragedy “Macbeth,” Dominique Morisseau’s “Skeleton Crew” and the dark comedy “Country Girls.” Summer at Smith Theatre will wrap up with “Misery,” an adaptation of the horror thriller novel by Stephen King.

For those looking for a fun option for younger audiences, The Barter Players will present a number of family-friendly shows, including “Junie B. Jones: The Musical,” “Rapunzel,” and “Robin Hood.” Barter’s ticket prices start at $20 and shows by the Barter Players are $16.

The lineup includes: The Last Romance, now-April 15; Junie B. Jones The Musical, April 4-May 12; Macbeth, April 8-May 2; Keep On the Sunny Side, April 22-May 20; Skeleton Crew, May 20-June 4; Footloose, June 3-Aug. 20; Robin Hood, June 6–July 8; Rapunzel, July 11-Aug. 5; Sense and Sensibility, June 17-Aug. 19; Country Girls, June 23-Aug. 12; and Misery, Aug. 24-Nov. 4. For more information visit bartertheatre.com