Barricaded man arrested at Abingdon house

ABINGDON, Va. — An hours-long standoff at an Abingdon house resulted in an arrest early Wednesday, authorities said.

Joseph Michael Widener, 36, has been charged with attempted capital murder and two counts of violation of probation, according to the Abingdon Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Town officers were called to a home on Nicholas Street at 2:54 a.m. on the report of a disturbance, the Police Department said in a news release. Responding officers learned that Widener was wanted on probation violations. They said he barricaded himself in the home, was armed with a weapon and refused to exit, the release states.

After several hours of negotiations, police said the Washington County special response team arrived and were able to enter the barricaded room. Police said Widener was taken into custody, and there were no serious injuries as a result of the standoff.

Authorities did not say what led to the attempted capital murder charge, and the warrants were not available Wednesday.

Widener’s probation violations stem from drug convictions in Russell County, according to Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow. Widener was convicted on drug charges in 2012. At the time, he lived in Honaker, according to court records.

Widener is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.