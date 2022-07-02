Baltimore-based convenience store, food chain touting ‘World-Famous’ chicken coming to Bristol

A vacant retail building in a prime Bristol, Virginia location is set to become the area’s first Royal Farms convenience store.

The Baltimore-based convenience store and food chain is opening up shop at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue at the location of the former Rite Aid pharmacy.

Royal Farms touts itself as serving “World-Famous” chicken from its kitchen, which also serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to the company’s website. The chain also sells sandwiches, wraps, all-day breakfast, snacks, gas and diesel at most locations.

Royal Farms purchased the Bristol property last year, according to Mack Chapman, economic development specialist for the City of Bristol, Virginia, who said he is unsure of when the establishment will open its doors to the public.

The company has stores in other parts of Virginia and in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia. Some locations have car washes, electric vehicle charging stations, beer and wine; however, the amenities planned for the Bristol location have not been announced. Most stores are open 24 hours.