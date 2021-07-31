Ballad weighs vaccination mandate for employees

Ballad hospitals are again filling with COVID-19 patients. They were treating 46 COVID inpatients on Wednesday and that number grew to 73 Friday, which dramatically outpaces case modeling unveiled Wednesday.

During the briefing, Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels thanked the Ballad team members who’ve been vaccinated.

“Our medical staff, on the acute care side in particular, has an extremely high rate of vaccination. They have led in vaccinations, and I think that speaks volumes to people within the health care community that the people with the best access and the best understanding of the research that’s out there has a very high rate. I think that’s going to be critical as we move into this next phase of the pandemic; as we look at resources to take care of patients that our physician medical staff has chosen to get vaccinated at a high rate.”

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said management is trying to balance the rights of its workers with the responsibility of taking care of the region’s patients — both those who do and don’t have COVID-19.