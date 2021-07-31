Ballad weighs vaccination mandate for employees

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health officials are reviewing their employee vaccination policy in the wake of widespread calls for all health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Ballad has allowed its employees to choose whether to take one of the three commercially available vaccines against COVID-19 since they first became available last December. To date, about 63% of all Ballad employees are fully vaccinated — compared to 37% of the region’s population.
Earlier this week, as the number of COVID cases rose nationwide, the federal Department of Veteran’s Affairs announced it will be the first federal agency requiring all health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
That announcement followed Monday’s call by 56 leading medical groups to require vaccinations for U.S. health care workers. The list includes the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians, American College of Surgeons, American Public Health Association, Association of American Medical Colleges, American Pharmacist Association, National Association for Home Care and Hospice, National League of Nursing and Society of Hospital Medicine.
“Obviously, we are having a lot of discussions about requiring vaccines,” Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during Ballad’s weekly COVID briefing. “I know the Virginia Hospital Association has recommended that all hospital personnel be vaccinated, and I believe the Tennessee Hospital Association has done the same. There are numerous authorities and several health care systems that are requiring vaccinations of their workers, and that is something we are looking at as well.”
Ballad hospitals are again filling with COVID-19 patients. They were treating 46 COVID inpatients on Wednesday and that number grew to 73 Friday, which dramatically outpaces case modeling unveiled Wednesday.
During the briefing, Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels thanked the Ballad team members who’ve been vaccinated.
“Our medical staff, on the acute care side in particular, has an extremely high rate of vaccination. They have led in vaccinations, and I think that speaks volumes to people within the health care community that the people with the best access and the best understanding of the research that’s out there has a very high rate. I think that’s going to be critical as we move into this next phase of the pandemic; as we look at resources to take care of patients that our physician medical staff has chosen to get vaccinated at a high rate.”
Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said management is trying to balance the rights of its workers with the responsibility of taking care of the region’s patients — both those who do and don’t have COVID-19.
“We’ve been pretty clear about our position on mandatory vaccines. We’re certainly evaluating it, but we also are trying to respect the rights of our individual employees to make health care decisions for themselves, particularly since we’re still under an emergency use authorization for the vaccines,” Levine said.
He added that they are closely watching both what the Food and Drug Administration is doing with regard to its current approvals of the vaccines and possible external factors that could drive Ballad to make a change.
“We’re watching everything that goes on in the community and making sure we’re doing everything we can to protect our team members,” Levine said. “If we make it mandatory, we risk having nurses who say, ‘I don’t want to take this.’ We risk them leaving at a time when our ERs are very full. We don’t want to provoke that.
“Number two, if we start to see our team members get infected by the virus, then we risk losing our nurses, and they’re exposed,” he said. “This is a very delicate balance we’re trying to manage. At the end of the day, the decisions we make will be ultimately driven by what will best protect our ability to care for the needs of this community.”
