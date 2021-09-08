Ballad treating a record 700+ COVID patients

Ballad Health’s worst-case scenario is unfolding this week just as predicted, with record numbers of COVID-19 inpatients, including those treated in intensive care and on ventilators.
More than a month ago, health system officials sounded a warning that COVID cases were climbing rapidly and that the region was tracking toward 400 hospitalized cases by mid-September if vaccination rates didn’t rise and mask-wearing and other mitigation strategies weren’t deployed.
On Tuesday, Ballad reported 403 inpatients, primarily at its larger, tertiary care hospitals; an increase of 16 over Monday’s prior record 387 and 51 more than last Friday. The previous record was 361 inpatients in January, during the peak of the winter surge, but Ballad saw daily increases over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Nearly a fourth of the 403 inpatients — 92 — were being treated in ICUs across the network, and 66, or 72% of ICU patients, needed ventilators to breathe, according to the health system.
Seven pediatric patients are being treated at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Another eight people were being treated in hospitals for COVID-like symptoms and awaiting test results, while 307 more COVID-positive patients were being treated at home using telehealth through its Safer at Home program — a total of 718 total patients.
“Each of these numbers represents a person, a neighbor, a loved one,” Ballad said in a Monday statement. “They also represent a team of dozens of people caring for them. As many people are enjoying Labor Day, we ask that you do so safely and in honor of those who are working so hard to keep our community safe.”
Ballad CEO Alan Levine tweeted Tuesday that ICUs were “full,” urgent care centers were “overwhelmed” and hospital emergency rooms were “backed up.”
The provider also issued a statement Tuesday urging only those with life-threatening or limb-threatening emergencies to go to local emergency departments or call 911. Health personnel are dealing with record numbers of patients, the release states.
“If any person believes they are having a life- or limb-threatening emergency, the person should call 911 or get to the closest emergency department. These individuals will be triaged immediately by qualified providers and they will be provided with a medical screening exam by a qualified provider,” according to the statement. “If it is determined the individual does not have a life- or limb-threatening emergency, it is highly likely the wait times to be treated will be significant, as the emergency physicians and clinical team prioritize those with the most severe needs. ERs are not first-come-first-served, but rather, patients are prioritized based on medical necessity as determined by qualified physicians and providers.”
Ballad Health “strongly advises against using emergency departments” for COVID-19 testing and warns the use of ERs for testing will not lead to a faster result, according to the statement.
Ballad Health encourages everyone to seek the appropriate level of care for their health needs.
Those with less severe symptoms are encouraged to use Ballad’s virtual urgent care clinics, a “telehealth option providing immediate access to care for common illnesses” including cold and flu, sinus infections, strep throat and headaches. It can be accessed at www.balladhealth.org/connected-care/telehealth-urgent-care.
Anyone who is experiencing symptoms and believes they might have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to visit www.HHS.gov/Coronavirus to find a nearby testing location or call Ballad Health Nurse Connect at 833-822-5523. Appointments are required for all Ballad Health drive-thru testing sites.
This week’s case totals are actually above Ballad’s forecast worst-case scenario from two weeks ago that predicted 398 inpatients this week.
Last week’s forecast predicted 450 inpatients by this weekend and 470 by the end of next week.
The current surge is being fueled by massive community spread reflected by a regional seven-day average testing positivity rate of 21.4%, meaning one of five people tested is positive for COVID-19. The rate has lingered around 20% throughout September. At one point during the winter surge, the regional testing positivity rate climbed past 35%. Health officials say 5% or less is needed to minimize community spread.
Seven of 10 Northeast Tennessee counties were above that average, with Carter County at more than 30%, Sullivan at 22.2% and Washington County at 23.5%.
Rates remain lower in Southwest Virginia, with the Mount Rogers Health District reporting 18.6% positivity, while LENOWICO counties were at 11.7%, and Cumberland Plateau was at 10.3%. Virginia’s statewide testing positivity average was 10%.
Those 10 Northeast Tennessee counties had more than 7,700 combined active cases Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. More than 3,000 cases reported during the past 14 days — in those counties — were among school-age children.
Through last Friday, Sullivan had 755 cases among children ages 5 to 18; Washington County had 498 cases, Greene County 442 and Carter County 294, according to the state health department.
Virtually the entire state of Virginia has high case transmission levels, according to VDH.
Sixty percent of the region’s population isn’t fully vaccinated yet. Ballad has reported every week that more than 90% of hospitalized cases are unvaccinated.
