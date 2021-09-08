Ballad treating a record 700+ COVID patients

“Each of these numbers represents a person, a neighbor, a loved one,” Ballad said in a Monday statement. “They also represent a team of dozens of people caring for them. As many people are enjoying Labor Day, we ask that you do so safely and in honor of those who are working so hard to keep our community safe.”

“If any person believes they are having a life- or limb-threatening emergency, the person should call 911 or get to the closest emergency department. These individuals will be triaged immediately by qualified providers and they will be provided with a medical screening exam by a qualified provider,” according to the statement. “If it is determined the individual does not have a life- or limb-threatening emergency, it is highly likely the wait times to be treated will be significant, as the emergency physicians and clinical team prioritize those with the most severe needs. ERs are not first-come-first-served, but rather, patients are prioritized based on medical necessity as determined by qualified physicians and providers.”