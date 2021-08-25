Ballad to postpone all elective, non‑emergent surgeries

Ballad Health System announced Tuesday it will postpone all elective and non-emergent surgeries effective Thursday — including those already scheduled.

Continued increases in COVID-19 cases across the region prompted the regional health care provider to take action, according to a written statement. Officials previously deferred certain types of procedures that required an overnight stay.

“On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the census of patients being treated as inpatients at Ballad Health for COVID-19 reached 283, with six of these being children at Niswonger Children’s Hospital,” according to the statement. “The volume trends are exceeding what had been modeled as a most hopeful scenario, with the census growing a surprising 29% since Friday, Aug. 20. Based on current modeling, it is now likely that, without any changes to the trends, Ballad Health could be serving as many as 400 COVID-19 patients within two weeks.”

The change is necessary “to preserve much-needed space and staffing,” according to the statement.

Ballad Health is not furloughing team members at this time but may ask affected team members to provide support in various areas throughout the facility in which they work. This will enable Ballad Health to prioritize the most critical and highest-acuity patients, the release states.

Additional details are expected today during the health system’s weekly media briefing.