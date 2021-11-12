Ballad to enforce vaccine mandate

Ballad Health System notified employees Thursday that it will enforce a federal vaccination mandate, meaning all its employees are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4.
Ballad President and CEO Alan Levine sent a letter to Ballad’s 15,000 employees — following up a statement issued last week that Ballad was developing a policy in response to the mandate issued last Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid requiring all employees of providers that receive funds from either program to be vaccinated.
In the letter, Levine said all “physicians, team members, volunteers, students, interns, vendors and any other individual who may come into contact with other individuals within the work setting” must be vaccinated by one of the approved vaccines.
“This means, beginning Jan. 4, all Ballad Health team members must be fully vaccinated, unless you have an approved medical or religious exemption,” he wrote.
“This new rule is far-reaching and the implications are very serious for hospitals and health systems. Non-compliance by hospitals will lead to significant fines and, ultimately, termination from federal health care programs like Medicare and Medicaid. Given that rural health systems like Ballad Health rely so heavily on participating in Medicare, Medicaid and other government programs (more than 70% of our patients are those who depend on government insurance), the consequences for non-compliance would be devastating to our region,” he wrote.
Unlike a separate federal vaccination mandate applying to companies with 100 or more employees, health care organizations are not allowed the option of weekly testing of non-vaccinated employees. Levine said that option was “explicitly rejected” by CMS.
In addition to Ballad Health’s 15,000 team members and contracted vendor partners, this new rule will apply to approximately 76,000 medical providers and 17 million health care workers across the U.S.
“I have strongly advocated that people choose to be vaccinated, and we — Ballad Health — have leaned heavily into educating people on the reasons why choosing to vaccinate is the best decision each can make,” Levine wrote.
In his recent testimony before a congressional subcommittee, Levine said Ballad currently has about 700 openings for nurses and expressed concern that a mandate such as this one would only make that situation worse.
More than 95% of Ballad Health physicians and providers are fully vaccinated, but only about 63% of Ballad’s total workforce is vaccinated.
“With input from our regional Ethics Committee, we have established a new mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy and in accordance with the CMS mandate, medical or religious exemptions will be the only way for a team member to opt out of vaccination,” Levine wrote.
Employees must request an exception by Nov. 24 and can expect a response around Dec. 1.
Based on the timeline issued by the federal government, employees wishing to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine must receive their first dose by 6 p.m. on Dec. 5. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also an option and must be received by 6 p.m. on Dec. 5, according to the letter.
“It is my sincere prayer that all team members will choose to continue working with Ballad Health to serve our communities. We are grateful for the care, commitment and compassion you have shown our patients since the start of this pandemic and every day you’re on the job. However, we understand only you can make this personal choice for yourself and your family,” Levine wrote.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC