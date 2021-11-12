Ballad to enforce vaccine mandate

Ballad Health System notified employees Thursday that it will enforce a federal vaccination mandate, meaning all its employees are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4.

Ballad President and CEO Alan Levine sent a letter to Ballad’s 15,000 employees — following up a statement issued last week that Ballad was developing a policy in response to the mandate issued last Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid requiring all employees of providers that receive funds from either program to be vaccinated.

In the letter, Levine said all “physicians, team members, volunteers, students, interns, vendors and any other individual who may come into contact with other individuals within the work setting” must be vaccinated by one of the approved vaccines.

“This means, beginning Jan. 4, all Ballad Health team members must be fully vaccinated, unless you have an approved medical or religious exemption,” he wrote.