Ballad to defer some procedures as cases climb

Ballad Health announced steps Wednesday to address a surge of COVID-19 cases but officials stopped short of petitioning elected officials for additional public restrictions.
On Wednesday Ballad reported 135 COVID-positive patients in its hospitals — a one-day record — plus 29 suspected cases. Its previous single-day record was 125 inpatients. Additionally, the region’s average testing positivity rate hit a record 12.6% — prompting officials to anticipate even more cases in the days ahead.
More than 2,000 new cases have been diagnosed across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties during the past 10 days, including over 1,100 in Sullivan and Washington counties combined, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Sullivan’s testing positivity rate was 16.9% — among the highest in Tennessee — and Washington County’s was 13.1%.
Starting Monday, Ballad will temporarily reduce the number of elective procedures at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, with plans to make similar reductions at Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said during the health system’s weekly media update.
“The purpose for that is to relieve the burden on our nursing staff,” Levine said. “As the volume of COVID patients has gone up, the additional resources required to care for those patients begins to divert away from some of the more elective type of procedures we do. We have to start prioritizing what we’re going to do with our staff. This is as much about protecting the well-being of the public as it is protecting the well-being of our nursing staff.”
Levine said the problem is currently greater in Sullivan County, but they expect similar surges in cases to also impact its other large tertiary hospitals.
“These are decisions that are being made in consultation with medical staff leadership. We are not talking about emergency cases — these are elective. We will still be doing 75% of the cases we were planning to do,” Levine said.
Ballad officials said community spread is evident and continued urging the public to wear masks in public, observe social distancing and good hygiene as the best ways to limit exposure.
Asked by a reporter if Ballad might petition elected officials to impose greater restrictions — such as in Virginia where cases are notably lower — Levine said no.
“We believe the masks, along with the other preventive measures are really important and we encourage our government leaders to articulate that to the public,” Levine said. “Whatever steps they’re going to take using their governmental authority is obviously something they have to balance with what they’re hearing from their constituents. But we encourage all our government leaders to do everything they can to encourage the public to practice all the preventive measures.”
Local mask mandates are in place in Sullivan and some other East Tennessee counties and Ballad officials support extending those.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday declined to issue a statewide mask mandate or any other restrictions amid a rise in cases but urged local officials to consider taking that step. The state also started a new ad campaign urging residents to “choose” to wear a mask in public.
“We can’t tell people what to do when it comes to wearing masks or hand washing or the things you can do to prevent spread. All we can do is give information,” Levine said. “We believe the science shows that, if you do these things, it reduces the effect on us to the degree we can handle the capacity. If you choose not to, there is also a consequence to that. We leave it to the public to make the best decision for their family, the people they love and for their community.”
With cases rising across the state, especially in rural areas, Tennessee Hospital Association CEO Wendy Long on Wednesday issued a statement imploring Tennesseans to observe the guidelines.
“If you live in a community where it hasn’t yet become common to take extra precautions, be the example. Show that you care for your fellow community members by wearing a mask in public, staying six feet apart from others and avoiding large gatherings where these precautions aren’t possible. If we take precautions, it also will help businesses stay open and prevent additional financial hardships,” Long said. “Doing these things will not only help the economy, and protect hospital capacity and healthcare workers in your community, but it may also save the life of a family member, friend or neighbor.”
On Tuesday, four Nashville-area health systems including Vanderbilt released a joint statement urging the public to observe those precautions in the wake of a 40% increase in patients, a 50% rise in cases in central Tennessee and the arrival of the flu season.
“We have seen an 80% growth in cases in the past two weeks,” Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said. “Our previous spike was 125 patients in house. We have far exceeded that today and our expectation is it will go higher in the next few weeks and really put a tremendous strain on our health care system.”
On Wednesday, Ballad’s 21-county service area eclipsed the 20,000 mark of positive cases since the pandemic began in March. There have been 371 deaths across the region during that time, including 28 in the past week.
“There is a four- to five-day incubation period without being symptomatic,” Deaton said. “Last week, we had 1,800 new cases in one week alone across region. About 7.5-8% of those cases are hospitalized. That accounts for 110 hospitalizations; 30 of which need ICU and could account for 35 deaths.”
Ballad, like other providers, is also experiencing a nursing shortage and the system is spending millions of dollars this year to employ contract nurses, Levine said.
The situation is presently complicated because about 40 Ballad nurses are at home after testing positive for COVID. They contracted the virus away from work through community spread, Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer, said.
“Anytime we have a team member that’s positive, we do a full investigation. The majority we find most likely trace back to community exposure,” she said.
Levine said nurses are the people most impacted by the current spread because they must balance taking care of patients with their own well-being.
“This is a very emotional issue for our nurses. When family cannot visit a COVID patient, nurses take on that emotional support. Imagine being a nurse having to wear a mask for 12 hours, changing PPE all the time, being on your feet all day — all while playing social support,” Levine said.
The ten counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia continue lagging well behind Northeast Tennessee but reported 94 new cases Wednesday, the most in a single day since Oct. 8, when 105 positive tests were recorded. There were 656 new cases confirmed during the past 10 days, more than 100 more than the previous 10-day period.
Washington County Virginia reported 127 new cases while Russell and Lee counties reported 91 and 89 respectively. Twenty-nine new cases were confirmed in Bristol Virginia over the past ten days while Norton has four new cases over the past ten days.
The testing positivity rates for the region’s three health districts range from 5.6% in Cumberland Plateau and 7.7% in Mount Rogers to a high of 11.2% in the Lenowisco health district. Virginia’s statewide testing positivity rate is 4.9%.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.