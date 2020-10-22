Ballad to defer some procedures as cases climb

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday declined to issue a statewide mask mandate or any other restrictions amid a rise in cases but urged local officials to consider taking that step. The state also started a new ad campaign urging residents to “choose” to wear a mask in public.

“We can’t tell people what to do when it comes to wearing masks or hand washing or the things you can do to prevent spread. All we can do is give information,” Levine said. “We believe the science shows that, if you do these things, it reduces the effect on us to the degree we can handle the capacity. If you choose not to, there is also a consequence to that. We leave it to the public to make the best decision for their family, the people they love and for their community.”

With cases rising across the state, especially in rural areas, Tennessee Hospital Association CEO Wendy Long on Wednesday issued a statement imploring Tennesseans to observe the guidelines.