Ballad: Testing positivity could reverse lower case trends

The spread of COVID-19 appears to be slowing across parts of Northeast Tennessee, but higher numbers of positive tests could signal another increase, Ballad Health officials said Wednesday.

About 1,350 new cases have been reported since Aug. 27 across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, compared to more than 2,600 new cases reported during the two-week period ending Aug. 12, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 457 new cases across the 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia during the past 14 days, down slightly from recent two-week periods when the average was nearly 500.

After peaking at 125 in early August, the number of COVID positive patients being treated in Ballad hospitals has generally remained under 100 for the past two weeks, according to figures provided by the health system. In addition, the numbers of people under investigation at their hospitals with COVID-like symptoms has declined dramatically from between 40-60 per day in mid-August to less than 10 per day for most of the past three weeks.

“Hopefully, we can continue with a trend to keep flattening the curve moving forward,” Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the system’s weekly media briefing.

However, the positivity rate for all testing that occurs across Ballad’s 21-county service area has risen more than 2 percentage points and remained above 11% for the past week, standing at 11.2% Wednesday, state health department data shows.

“Hospitalization data looks really good right now so we feel like we’re on a good trend there,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer. “We have had some concern and some discussion if our positivity rate keeps trending up we may start going right back up with hospitalizations. We’re keeping a close eye on it.”