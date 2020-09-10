Ballad: Testing positivity could reverse lower case trends

The spread of COVID-19 appears to be slowing across parts of Northeast Tennessee, but higher numbers of positive tests could signal another increase, Ballad Health officials said Wednesday.
About 1,350 new cases have been reported since Aug. 27 across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, compared to more than 2,600 new cases reported during the two-week period ending Aug. 12, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 457 new cases across the 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia during the past 14 days, down slightly from recent two-week periods when the average was nearly 500.
After peaking at 125 in early August, the number of COVID positive patients being treated in Ballad hospitals has generally remained under 100 for the past two weeks, according to figures provided by the health system. In addition, the numbers of people under investigation at their hospitals with COVID-like symptoms has declined dramatically from between 40-60 per day in mid-August to less than 10 per day for most of the past three weeks.
“Hopefully, we can continue with a trend to keep flattening the curve moving forward,” Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the system’s weekly media briefing.
However, the positivity rate for all testing that occurs across Ballad’s 21-county service area has risen more than 2 percentage points and remained above 11% for the past week, standing at 11.2% Wednesday, state health department data shows.
“Hospitalization data looks really good right now so we feel like we’re on a good trend there,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer. “We have had some concern and some discussion if our positivity rate keeps trending up we may start going right back up with hospitalizations. We’re keeping a close eye on it.”
She credited more people wearing masks in public settings, social distancing and improved hygiene for the improved picture.
“We’re optimistic. We feel like people are doing the right thing. I think that’s why we continue to focus on now is not the time to let up,” she said. “The positivity rate tells me there is still significant virus in this area. If we let up any, we’ll go right back up to that red line on our graph.”
Seven-day testing positivity averages ranged from a low of 3.6% in Hamblen County to 25.6% in Johnson County. Sullivan County, which last week surpassed Washington County, Tennessee for the most total cases in the region, reported a seven-day testing positivity average of 12.6%.
The three health districts serving Southwest Virginia conducted almost 2,700 COVID-19 tests during the past seven days. The testing positivity rate in the Cumberland Plateau Health District was 5.1%, while it was 11.2% in the LENOWISCO District and 10.9% in Mount Rogers.
The two states reported 1,071 new cases across the region during the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5, up slightly from the 1,004 reported the previous week. But it’s well below the preceding four weeks, which featured increases ranging from 1,257 new cases Aug. 9-15 to 1,807 new cases between July 26-Aug. 1.
The Tennessee Health Department’s website also reports the number of patients who have recovered from the disease and those numbers have risen dramatically in recent days. That is due to a change in reporting, Deaton said.
“The Tennessee Department of Health has modified its reporting to align with new CDC (Centers for Disease Control) data, which shows most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, Tennessee considered a case recovered after a 21-day period,” Deaton said. “We can’t stress this enough — the numbers are accurate. The change in reporting has not modified the core data at all. I encourage everyone to visit the Tennessee Department of Health website and view these dashboards for yourself.”
