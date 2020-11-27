 Skip to main content
Ballad: Testing positivity at 19% over past week in NE Tennessee, SW Virginia
Over the past seven days, one person in five from this region tested for COVID-19 is positive for the virus, Ballad Health reported on Thanksgiving Day.

Testing positivity stood at 19% over the past week across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, among the highest rates in either state, according to the state health departments. Sullivan County has a 24.1% positivity rate and Washington County, Tennessee has a 23.1% seven-day positivity rate, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Localities in the Lenowisco Health District registered a 20.4% seven-day positivity average on Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health, while Cumberland Plateau and Mount Rogers were both just over 14%.

There were five new deaths in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday and two in Southwest Virginia, state health departments reported. There have been nearly 700 in the region since the pandemic began in March.

The last time the region’s average positivity climbed this high, more than a week ago, local hospitals reached record levels of inpatients — with more than 250. Ballad Health reported 209 COVID-19 inpatients Thursday, including 42 in intensive care units across the region. That number has held relatively steady near 200 since last weekend, but doesn’t necessarily represent the same 200-plus patients, health system officials said earlier this week.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 61 new cases in Sullivan County on Thursday and 84 new cases in Washington County, Tennessee — the most in the region.

Sullivan has more than 300 new cases diagnosed since Sunday, has averaged adding 99 new cases daily over the past 14 days. Washington has 249 new cases so far this week, is adding an average of 73.7 cases daily over the past 14 days, according to the state health department.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter:@DMcGeeBHC

