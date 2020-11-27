Ballad: Testing positivity at 19% over past week in NE Tennessee, SW Virginia

Over the past seven days, one person in five from this region tested for COVID-19 is positive for the virus, Ballad Health reported on Thanksgiving Day.

Testing positivity stood at 19% over the past week across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, among the highest rates in either state, according to the state health departments. Sullivan County has a 24.1% positivity rate and Washington County, Tennessee has a 23.1% seven-day positivity rate, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Localities in the Lenowisco Health District registered a 20.4% seven-day positivity average on Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health, while Cumberland Plateau and Mount Rogers were both just over 14%.

There were five new deaths in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday and two in Southwest Virginia, state health departments reported. There have been nearly 700 in the region since the pandemic began in March.