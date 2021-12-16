Ballad sees hospitalizations rise after Thanksgiving holiday

Fueled by increased cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, the region continues to wrestle with COVID-19 as new cases and hospitalizations mount in advance of the Christmas holiday.
The counties and cities of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia reported more than 5,700 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed during the first two weeks of December, an average of over 400 daily. At the same time, the number of hospitalized COVID inpatients rose about 9% this week compared to the last, according to Ballad Health System, as the surge that began in late summer continues to grip the region.
“We did see a post-Thanksgiving [disease] spread. The week following Thanksgiving and the week following that, we had higher numbers of infections — higher than we’ve had since the end of September,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad’s chief physician executive.
Sullivan and Washington counties in Tennessee reported more than 1,000 new COVID-positive cases apiece during the first two weeks of December as each had well over 500 during the past seven days, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 12/9-12/15/2021
|Date
|Patients
|ICU
|Ventilators
|Pediatric
|Admissions
|Discharged
|Patients Under Investigation
|Dec. 9
|222
|54
|39
|3
|27
|34
|2
|Dec. 10
|234
|56
|43
|3
|44
|32
|3
|Dec. 13
|253
|68
|51
|4
|30
|27
|2
|Dec. 14
|248
|66
|51
|4
|20
|25
|3
|Dec. 15
|245
|71
|54
|4
|24
|27
|4
Ballad Health reported an average of 249 inpatients during the first three days of this week, about 9% more than the average daily census of 229 last week. There are four pediatric patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
“It’s difficult to tell where this surge ends, but we never really came out of the last surge that peaked in September. We declined down to about 131 inpatients at one point a little more than a month ago,” Runnells said. “We continue to watch this and see where this peak is going to maximize then, hopefully, we’ll see a decline soon to follow.
“We sort of expected to see these peaks and valleys over the last few months — and over the next few months — until at some point we get to the end of the pandemic, whenever that is,” Runnells said.
A year ago, this region was suffering its first major surge of cases that peaked at just over 300 in early January. This current rise could foretell similar totals. Ballad’s short-term forecasting predicts about 260, possibly as many as 306 inpatients, by the week of Christmas.
“It’s concerning. I’m not expecting us to get to those numbers, but we may, in the first couple weeks of January in a worst-case scenario, reach total numbers like we had last year,” Runnells said. “A lot will depend on how much spread we have that is holiday-related and there is the wild card of the omicron variant, which we don’t have — to our knowledge — in this region yet. If it continues to spread like it has, we can expect to see that in the region as well.”
The number of critically ill patients rose sharply this week, with 71 in intensive care units across the region Wednesday — the most since Oct. 12. Fifty-four of the ICU patients are being treated on ventilators, also the most since mid-October. Ballad reports 96% of ICU and ventilator patients were unvaccinated compared to 91% of all inpatients.
New COVID-19 cases: Dec. 1-14, 2021 - Virginia
|Location
|Dec. 1-7
|Dec. 7-14
|Dec. 1-14
|Pos. %
|Bristol
|61
|82
|143
|18.90%
|Buchanan
|56
|38
|94
|1.00%
|Dickenson
|56
|63
|119
|13.10%
|Lee
|37
|16
|53
|7.50%
|Norton
|14
|23
|37
|18.80%
|Russell
|80
|118
|198
|13.90%
|Scott
|85
|62
|147
|9.40%
|Smyth
|101
|95
|196
|10.80%
|Tazewell
|125
|138
|263
|13.10%
|Washington
|243
|237
|480
|18.40%
|Wise
|138
|127
|265
|11.90%
|Wythe
|77
|49
|126
|9.90%
|SWVA
|1,074
|1,047
|2,121
New COVID-19 cases: Dec. 1-14, 2021 - Tennessee
|Location
|Dec. 1-7
|Dec. 7-14
|Dec. 1-14
|Pos. %
|Carter
|124
|127
|251
|15.90%
|Cocke
|60
|49
|109
|5.10%
|Greene
|196
|230
|426
|10.90%
|Hamblen
|116
|125
|241
|10.80%
|Hancock
|31
|24
|55
|12.00%
|Hawkins
|147
|136
|283
|10.40%
|Johnson
|53
|57
|110
|15.10%
|Sullivan
|513
|562
|1,075
|15.00%
|Unicoi
|36
|43
|79
|10.80%
|Washington
|435
|584
|1,019
|18.80%
|Total
|1,711
|1,937
|3,648
“The one constant through the pandemic is you get a surge of several infections followed by hospitalizations, which trail that. It takes several days, often 10 to 12 days for people to get sick enough to be hospitalized,” Runnells said. “If they continue down that pathway to serious illness, sometimes it’s another few days before they get sick enough to need ICU level care. The most lagging indicator is the people who unfortunately don’t make it and die. That is sometimes weeks after ICU care begins.”
Ballad reported nearly 50 deaths across the region over the past seven days.
“We’ll expect to see another surge in COVID deaths in the next few weeks in concordance with surges,” he said.
Ballad Health expects this pattern will continue for the foreseeable future for a number of reasons.
“It’s multifactorial,” Runnells said. “We continue to see new variants different from previous variants. We have a lower rate of vaccination, which we know reduces your risk of serious illness and hospitalization. We don’t see a lot of mitigation in our communities right now. There are no mitigations strategies. So we’ll continue to see peaks and valleys until there is enough immunity in the region that we don’t see massive surges.”
About 46.5% of this region’s residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, totals that lag well behind state and national averages. Nearly 67% of all Virginians are fully vaccinated, compared to 50.4% of Tennessee residents and 61% of all U.S. residents, according to the CDC.
New cases increased 13% across Northeast Tennessee this week compared to last, with over 1,900 new cases compared to over 1,700 in the first seven days of December, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
New cases remained steady in Southwest Virginia, with over 1,000 new cases in each of the first two weeks of the month, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Washington County, Virginia, reported 480 new cases in the past two weeks.
The region’s seven-day testing positivity average remains around 15% for the month but several Southwest Virginia counties are higher. The cities of Bristol and Norton, plus Washington County were all above 18% this week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Washington County in Tennessee had the highest seven-day average among Northeast counties, at 18.8%.
