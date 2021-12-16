Ballad sees hospitalizations rise after Thanksgiving holiday

“It’s difficult to tell where this surge ends, but we never really came out of the last surge that peaked in September. We declined down to about 131 inpatients at one point a little more than a month ago,” Runnells said. “We continue to watch this and see where this peak is going to maximize then, hopefully, we’ll see a decline soon to follow.

“We sort of expected to see these peaks and valleys over the last few months — and over the next few months — until at some point we get to the end of the pandemic, whenever that is,” Runnells said.

A year ago, this region was suffering its first major surge of cases that peaked at just over 300 in early January. This current rise could foretell similar totals. Ballad’s short-term forecasting predicts about 260, possibly as many as 306 inpatients, by the week of Christmas.